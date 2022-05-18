Losing a loved one to addiction is very difficult, but Lori Heron is trying to make it just a bit easier when the Tri-County Memory Walk takes place 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, May 21, at Serenity Farm in Benedict.
Heron, who is the executive director at Project ECHO in Prince Frederick, said she started the event in 2016 “to help people that suffered the loss of someone who lost their lives to addiction and let them know they weren’t alone and that there was still hope for those that were still struggling with that.”
The event took a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. It will return to the farm in Charles County this weekend.
A social hour is planned for the first hour followed by a talk by guest speaker Sandy Mattingly, who lost her 21-year-old son Chase to a fentanyl overdose on Feb. 28, 2018.
Participants will then plant sunflowers in memory of loved ones.
“That’s one of my favorite flowers and when I was going through a tough time in my life it gave me strength and it gave me some hope,” said Heron, who has a tattoo of the flower on her leg. “I miss my clients [who are gone because of addiction] all the time so those people that I get close to … yeah … no it doesn’t [get easier] at all.”
Maryland saw an increase in opioid and fentanyl-related deaths in 2021. When looking at data spanning from January through September, opioid-related deaths increased by 2.1% from 1,865 in 2020 to 1,904 in 2021, and fentanyl-related deaths increased by 3% from 1,731 to 1,783.
From January through September last year, the latest data available, there were 30 opioid-related deaths in St. Mary’s County, 22 in Charles County and 12 in Calvert County, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The memory walk weaves a half-mile path through the farm fields and every few feet there is a post with a photo of a loved one who died due to drug addiction.
The first year of the event there were 71 photos. Heron said she had 272 as of this past Monday and expected more than 300 by the time the event rolls around.
“When I heard about [the walk] I came and I became part of the family, so to speak,” Hughesville resident Melody Parker, who lost a son to addiction, said at the 2019 event. “I just try to be where other people are that understand what I’m doing and I want to help anybody that understands the situation.”
Heron said it’s important that people know that losing a loved one is not their fault.
“They need to know that they’re not alone, that it’s not who they gave birth to,” she said. “It’s a demon that takes over that child and it’s not their fault and there’s nothing they could have done. I do think [the event] helps people because it brings us all together and it’s our children we’re celebrating. There’s nothing to be ashamed of.”
Heron said there will also be resources available and perhaps more importantly, the presence of others who are grieving as well.
“It’s an experience,” Heron said of the Memory Walk. “I can’t describe it. I really can’t. Likened to a spiritual experience. I wish we didn’t have to do this, but I’m glad we have this.”