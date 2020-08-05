Emergency services personnel struggled to access some locations on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Isaias made its way through the county and flooded a number of roads, in some cases temporarily preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in need.
Stephen Walker, director of the department of emergency services in St. Mary's County, told Southern Maryland News on Wednesday the most damage caused by the storm was to roadways and a number of substantial roads will be down for several weeks, such as Route 242 near Chopticon High School, Route 5 near Margaret Brent Middle School, Morganza Turner Road between Point Lookout Road and Laurel Grove Road, and New Market Turner Road between Trent Hall Road and Parlett Morgan Road.
Some other roads impacted immediately after the storm included Doctor Johnson Road, parts of Three Notch Road, and Manor Road between Lori Lane and Hurry Road, according to county government.
The Country Lakes neighborhood experienced flooding of Asher Road and Cox Drive, as well Yowaski Mill Road, preventing access into or out of the large neighborhood for several hours on Tuesday. Walker confirmed a report of a resident having a heart attack during the flooding while ambulances were not able to get to them and instead, a dump truck had to be brought in. He mentioned there were a number of other reports of emergency services personnel who could not access some locations in the county.
“There was so much more water than we anticipated,” but winds were not as severe as expected, “thank goodness,” he said.
Two tornadoes did touch down in the county though, Walker said, including one in Ridge and one south of Leonardtown on Route 5 next to Winter Sheet Metal. And, not much was reported regarding a low level tornado in Ridge, but the tornado near Leonardtown was “a bit more substantial,” he said. Residents of one house were trapped indoors from fallen trees and residents of another home were trapped indoors as a result of flooding. No serious injuries were reported.
Laschelle McKay, town administrator for Leonardtown, said on Wednesday the town experienced some flooding, with Route 5 near the PNC Bank closed for hours. She said Port of Leonardtown Winery was severely flooded with at least one foot of water, “one of the worst floodings in recent years,” she claimed. There were concerns about the wastewater treatment plant, but it was “kept in check,” during the storm. She said the Leonardtown Wharf also made it out okay.
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative was still working Wednesday to restore power to some homes following the damage caused by the storm. The impact of heavy rains and high winds has caused hundreds of outage incidents leaving thousands of Southern Maryland members without power on Tuesday.
According to a press release, SMECO estimates that more than 40,000 homes and businesses were affected by power outages in St. Mary’s, Charles, Calvert and Prince George counties, and less than 10,000 were without power by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They expected the majority of members to have their power restored by Wednesday night, with the remainder to have power restored by mid-day on Thursday.
Tom Dennison, spokesperson for SMECO, said on Wednesday “the scope of outages” caused by the storm was widespread and it seems “Southern St. Mary’s County and Calvert County were hit hardest” but the cooperative is “concentrating on getting the most people power as quickly and safely” as they can, with 230 line workers making repairs where trees have fallen and brought down power lines.
There was one fatal accident in the county directly related to the storm. On Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m., Tiaesa Sade Lake, 31, of Suitland was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road in the area of Charlotte Hall when a large tree fell onto the roof of her car, trapping the her inside, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Lake was pronounced dead on the scene.
Moving forward, Walker warned residents to be cautious when removing trees to avoid getting hurt in the aftermath of the storm, as well as when residents are traveling around the county. “Take it slow,” he recommended. When storms, such as Isaias hit, it’s important to follow professional advice and not drive through water or blocked off areas, he said.