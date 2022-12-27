An anthropology professor and an amateur historian were the featured speakers about Tulagi Place and Lexington Park.
The event, which took place on Nov. 13 and was held at the Lexington Park Library, featured Julia A. King and John Cook.
In her remarks, King referred to the oral history of Southern Maryland by Andrea Hammer.
King, who teaches at St. Mary's College of Maryland, noted that the population of St. Mary's County declined from about 16,000 in 1790 to about 14,000 in 1940, but doubled in the following decade due to the founding of Patuxent River Naval Air Station in 1943.
By 1950, the county's population was almost 29,000, she said. It's nearly four times that now after another growth spurt that started in the 1990s.
Some area residents were forced to leave their homes for a price in 1942, she said. King noted the Cedar Park Trailer Town and cited The Enterprise newspaper, which stated that the naval base was to be built in cornfields near Cedar Point.
Former state Del. and Sen. J. Frank Raley Jr. led the charge to modernize St. Mary's County in the 1940s and 1950s, she said, in effect "pulling it into the modern world."
Slot machines were gotten rid of in legislation signed by the governor, and a number of people rose up to fight a proposed refinery at Piney Point, she said, calling it "an epic fight."
St. Mary's County and Somerset County on the Eastern Shore were very similar before the 1940s, King said. Now St. Mary's has a population of 114,468 and Somerset has 24,584. Median income in St. Mary's is $95,864 but only $44,980 in Somerset, she said, citing figures from 2021.
Cook said the naval air station was built on "the finest land probably in the state."
He showed a photo that he said depicted the first Mennonite in St. Mary's County in 1939. They relocated from Lancaster, Pa., according to visitstmarysmd.com.
Some of the street names in Lexington Park were named after battles in the South Pacific, he said, citing Coral Drive and Tulagi Place. These were named after the Battle of Coral Sea, a May 1942 battle between the Japanese and the U.S. and Australian navies, and Tulagi Island, a land battle between Japanese and U.S. forces in the Solomon Islands in August 1942. The islands were a British protectorate from 1893 until 1978, according to the University of Queensland School of Law.
Cook said Lexington Park was designed by internationally noted architects. As such, it was a rare example of Modernist planning outside an urban area.
The two-hour presentation, "Remembering Tulagi Place: The Instant City," is available on YouTube.
