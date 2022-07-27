The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on Tuesday, July 26, and charged them with first- and second-degree attempted murder in an April 28 shooting in Lexington Park that left one man injured.

Darrick Monte Evans, 43, and Demetrius Rashud Puifory, 44, both of California, were also charged with armed robbery, robbery, felony assault, reckless endangerment and multiple handgun offenses, according to the state courts website.

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews