The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on Tuesday, July 26, and charged them with first- and second-degree attempted murder in an April 28 shooting in Lexington Park that left one man injured.
Darrick Monte Evans, 43, and Demetrius Rashud Puifory, 44, both of California, were also charged with armed robbery, robbery, felony assault, reckless endangerment and multiple handgun offenses, according to the state courts website.
Both were held in the St. Mary’s County Jail without bond.
The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park, a press release states.
Deputies arrived on scene and located the victim, Danicco Theodore Hall, 21, of Lexington Park, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the release.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. 71953, or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.