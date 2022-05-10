St. Mary's County's circuit court clerk and the three orphan's court judges will be decided in the July 19 Republican primary as no Democrats or independents filed.
The Republican candidates were asked why they were running. Following are their responses.
*denotes incumbent
Candidates for circuit court clerk
Debbie Burch*
Age: 54
"The experience of being the clerk has been rewarding. Each day can be something new and or challenging, and by assuring that my staff and I have and will continue to provide each customer with a positive and caring experience is one reward. I enjoy working alongside a great staff at the clerk's office as well as serving the citizens."
Faye Wheeler
Age: 53
Wheeler said she worked in the clerk's office for 29 years, served citizens with professionalism and integrity and gained valuable knowledge from performing various positions within the office. She ran for the office in 2018 as a Democrat, but said she switched parties because the Republican Party better aligns with her political ideology. She is currently the supervisor of court operations.
Candidate for the St. Mary's County Orphans Court
Albert "Allie" Babcock*
Age: 67
"Most of my life I have been some kind of public servant. After retiring from my civil service position as a safety specialist, I looked for something to continue serving. I found a position where I could use my past knowledge: orphan's court judge. Over the past eight years I have enjoyed gaining knowledge and understanding in my position."
Ellynne Brice Davis
Age: 75
"I bring professional qualifications and dedicated community service experience to this important position. The office deserves to be filled by someone who is trustworthy and principled. I view this role as an opportunity to help people who find themselves in a situation they hadn’t anticipated."
Bill Mattingly*
Age: 69
"I am a former school board member in my second term as a judge. While we have an obligation to enforce the regulations, we can also help people deal with the loss of a loved one. We oversee wills, estates and the guardianship of children. If there is a valid will, I do my best to fulfill the decedent’s wishes."
Michael White*
White did not respond to a phone call and an email. He was recently in the news when his brother John White and Compass Marketing LLC filed a federal civil lawsuit in Baltimore against Michael White and his other brother, Dan White, that alleged mail and wire fraud, money laundering, embezzlement and attempted extortion.