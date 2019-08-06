A motor vehicle crash on southbound Route 2/4 near Lancaster Drive in St. Leonard on Saturday night left a St. Mary’s County couple in critical condition, police reported.
“At this time, speed and driver error appear to be the main contributing factors in the collision,” the sheriff’s office stated.
A preliminary investigation into the incident determined that a 2018 Alfa Romeo, which was involved in a street race with another vehicle, struck a guard rail and rolled over several times.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, the operator of the Alfa Romeo, identified as Donald J. Ladouceur, 53, of Great Mills “lost control of the vehicle.”
After striking the guard rail the vehicle “subsequently rolled several times [before] coming to rest in the grass on the west side of Route 2/4. The second vehicle involved in the race was struck by debris from the Alfa Romeo and came to a controlled stop. The operator of the second vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”
Donald Ladouceur and passenger Brooke Ladouceur, 38, of Great Mills were flown to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center. Both were last listed in critical but stable condition.
Police did not release the other driver’s name.
The other vehicle involved in the alleged street race was a 2014 Ford Focus. No charges are pending at this time.
As a result of the crash, a portion of Route 2/4 was closed for 3½ hours. The roadway was used as a landing zone for two Maryland State Police helicopters.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Crash Reconstruction Team conducted an on-scene investigation. The incident, which occurred around 8 p.m., remains under investigation by the CRT’s Cpl. Vladimir Bortchevsky.
Anyone with information about the incident that could aid police in their investigation should contact Bortchevsky at vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov, or call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.