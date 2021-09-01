Two people are dead following a four-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday evening in Lexington Park.
At approximately 6:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown barrack responded to Pegg Road in the area of Spring Valley Drive for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.
Due to the seriousness of the incident, the Maryland State Police Crash Team was also called to the scene, according to a release from the state police.
According to a preliminary investigation, an Audi S4 crashed head-on with a Nissan Rogue in the center turn lane of Pegg Road. The Nissan then sideswiped a Ford Escape, which overturned. As the Ford overturned, it struck another Nissan.
The driver and passenger of the Nissan Rogue, identified as Sherish Lynn Guthrie, 53, and Hilda Gale Kanney, 73, both of Lexington Park, were declared deceased at the scene, according to state police. The driver of the Audi, a male who was not identified in the release, was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The road was closed for about four hours following the crash. During the road closure, another vehicle crashed into a St. Mary’s County vehicle that was parked on Pegg Road.
The suspect driver in that crash, Duane Monroe Reese, 24, of Lexington Park, was cited for driving under the influence and reckless driving, according to the state police release. Reese was also charged with multiple offenses related to illegal possession of a handgun. He was taken to the Leonardtown barrack before being transferred to the St. Mary's County Detention Center for processing.
State police are continuing to investigate the fatal crash, according to the release, which stated that once that investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, who will determine what charges may be filed in this case.