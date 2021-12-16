A 56-year-old clinical social worker from Waldorf is challenging long-time incumbent Steny Hoyer for the Democratic Party’s nomination for U.S. House District 5.
Elaine Belson filed Dec. 2, according to the state’s election website. Hoyer, who has been in Congress since 1981, filed Dec. 13. The primary is set for June 28, 2022.
Should Hoyer, 82, defeat Belson, he would face a Republican in the general election next November. So far, the only Republican to file is Chris Palombi, who Hoyer defeated last year 68.8% to 31%. Hoyer, a Mechanicsville resident, also defeated Mckayla Wilkes in the Democratic primary last year, 64.4 to 26.7%.
Wilkes’ website says she’s running again, although she had not filed as of Dec. 15, according to the state election website.
Belson told The Southern Maryland News that, although she likes Hoyer and has voted for him in the past, “Our system of government is broken, and he’s part of that system. What we need right now is bipartisanship, but they don’t know how to get there. There’s quite an art to it.” She added that she has “a lot of communication and problem-solving skills. We have to learn ways of compromising.”
Belson said she grew up in Montgomery County, which was previously represented by Connie Morella, a liberal Republican House member who Belson said worked across the aisle. When asked who her political hero is, Belson said she admires former President Jimmy Carter.
Referring to what U.S. Capitol Police officers faced on Jan. 6 last year, Belson noted she has a client who is a Capitol Police officer.
“It’s been one year, and they have yet to have brought in a critical incident stress management team to work with the officers,” she said. “They have implemented nothing. It’s tantamount to leaving a police officer on the floor bleeding.”
According to uscop.gov, the Capitol Police are overseen by a four-person Capitol Police Board and Congress.
Belson called the new shape of District 5 gerrymandered. The newly formed district will have 5% more Democratic voters than currently. In addition to all of Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties, it juts into Prince George’s County and becomes narrower as it goes north.
“It’s anti-democratic,” she said of gerrymandering. “I don’t care who does it.”
Southern Maryland News recently reached out to Hoyer’s press team three times to get a comment from the congressman about the new congressional district map and received no response.
In a press release issued Dec. 13, Hoyer said he has worked tirelessly to help Marylanders get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was proud to help lead the effort to enact the [$1.9 trillion] American Rescue Plan, which accelerated vaccine distribution, allowed our small businesses to keep their doors open, and safely returned our children to school. This legislation delivered Child Tax Credit payments to over 88,000 Fifth District families and $38 million in direct payments to Marylanders to ensure they could pay their bills, put food on the table, and keep a roof over their head,” Hoyer said in the release.
He noted that he also helped advance President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was supported by 19 Republican senators and 13 Republican House members.
“The bipartisan infrastructure law will create thousands of good-paying jobs in Maryland, replace water pipes contaminated with lead, expand broadband access, and reduce traffic congestion and shorten commutes by improving our state’s roads, bridges and public transportation,” the release states.
Hoyer noted that the pending Build Back Better Act, which passed the House without Republican votes and is waiting action in the Senate, “goes even further to help Marylanders achieve economic security by extending the Child Tax Credit, making child care and home care for seniors more affordable, capping insulin costs at $35 per month, and strengthening the [Affordable Care Act] so that more people can access quality, affordable health care.”
Palombi, 37, is the webmaster at St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown. He also coaches boys and girls ice hockey teams at the school.
Palombi, who lives in St. Leonard in Calvert County, previously worked as a U.S Capitol Police officer from 2007 to 2011. He defeated Douglas Sayers and three other opponents in the GOP primary in 2020 before losing to Hoyer in the general election.
He said he is running again because of the amount of support and encouragement he received last time.
“More and more people are tired of the status quo in D.C.,” he said in an email.
He cited advocating for individual rights and liberties, fiscal responsibility, government efficiency and keeping the big government in check as campaign themes.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews