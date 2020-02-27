The St. Mary’s County commissioners decided Tuesday meeting to accept bids for two improved properties — one in Ridge and one in Chaptico — acquired through a 2017 tax sale, and to sell six other properties.
David Weiskopf, the county attorney, addressed commissioners about the eight properties and made recommendations on what they should do with them.
A public hearing for the disposition of surplus real property, held on Feb. 11, yielded no public comment and no public comments were submitted.
“We checked with departments and [the properties] are not needed for a public purpose … what we would propose would be to allow us to sell six of them for the money the county has into it and hopefully get them back on the tax rules,” he said.
Weiskopf told The Enterprise this week, every March the county treasurer conducts an annual sale of delinquent tax properties and the county is required to buy any property that is not bid on. After sitting on the property for six months, the county has two years until they must put the property in their name. A proceeding for foreclosure of the right to redeem the property may be brought after the passage of the six months and within two years from the date of the certificate.
Normally, once the county realizes it has no use for the acquired property, it is put up for sale on a first-come, first-served basis, Weiskopf said, but two of the eight properties include structures, and although they are uninhabitable, the department has received a lot of community interest in them.
“The structures are uninhabitable but because people think, rightly or wrongly, that maybe another structure could go there … we’ve had a lot of interest in those two pieces of property,” he told commissioners, adding, “To be fair, we thought the way to handle those two pieces of property would be to accept bids.”
The two properties include 49366 White House Lane in Ridge and 36039 Carver Road in Mill Point Shores. Bids will be accepted for a period of 45 days. The total taxes and legal fees paid by the county for the Ridge property is $6,609.45 and $5,774.91 for the Chaptico property.
According to meeting documents, the county attorney’s office is currently working with the members of the Longview Beach and Mill Point Shores associations to aid in the sale of the lots respective to these subdivisions. The office is also working closely with Christy Kelly, county treasurer, and Michael Degen, supervisor of the state department of assessments and taxation, on the transfer of the surplus county-owned properties.
The commissioners unanimously approved the disposition of the eight properties, authorizing the county attorney’s office to sell six parcels with sale prices totaling the real property taxes paid at the time of the tax sale and legal fees incurred through foreclosure, and directed department staff to post public notes that the commissioners will receive bids for 45 days through April 10 for the purchase of the two improved surplus properties.
For more information, contact the county attorney’s office at 301-475-4200, ext. 71702.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews