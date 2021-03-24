The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Maryland Chapter announced two local 2021 Students of the Year winners from Leonardtown High School earlier this month, acknowledging their fundraising efforts to support finding cures for blood cancers and ensuring patients have access to lifesaving treatments.
Through the society’s Maryland Chapter fundraising campaign, more than 23 motivated high school candidates and over 150 team members raised funds through personal asks and virtual fundraising events for cancer research and patient services. Manasa Iswara and Hemani Kumar, both 15, of Leonardtown High School raised the most funds across the Maryland region and earned the winning title, “Students of the Year.”
Students of the Year is a seven-week philanthropic leadership development program during which students foster professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing and project management in order to raise funds for LLS, a global leader in the fight against cancer. This year’s campaign was done through virtual fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The title is awarded to the candidate or co-candidates in each community who raise the most during the competition and top local fundraisers become eligible to win a national title.
Iswara and Kumar said they were honored when they learned they were named Students of the Year, and gave a shoutout to all 15 members of their team and Corinne Mayers, Maryland’s Students of the Year campaign development director.
According to a release, Mayers said that Iswara and Kumar ran an incredible fundraising campaign that involved reaching out to businesses for sponsorship, small community events, lots of personal asks and a lot of involvement from their hard working team members.
Mayers told Southern Maryland News this week the students’ team raised a total of $91,174.
“Although this is slightly under what our past average top fundraisers have raised in the past two years,” which averaged between $120,000 and $145,000, Mayers said, “we feel the teams fundraising results were great considering it was a virtual campaign and there were no in-person fundraising events as has been done in past years.”
“Congratulations to Manasa and Hemani and all our candidates, supporters and volunteers who helped to make Students of the Year a huge success,” Ria Freydberg, LLS’s Mid-Atlantic executive director, said. “Despite fundraising in a virtual world, they never lost hope … They remained committed to the over 1.3 million people living with or in remission from a blood cancer, many of whom are children. For these individuals, it’s not just about winning a title; it’s all about the impact they are making in their communities and the generations ahead of them.”
