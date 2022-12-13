Thomas Lavon Moreland, 20, of Lexington was indicted Dec. 5 in the July 15 shootings at the Hollywood carnival, which was held at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Devron Ny’Quez Murray, 19, was previously charged in district and circuit court in the shootings, which took the life of 16-year-old Syncere Kovey Smith.


