Thomas Lavon Moreland, 20, of Lexington was indicted Dec. 5 in the July 15 shootings at the Hollywood carnival, which was held at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.
Devron Ny’Quez Murray, 19, was previously charged in district and circuit court in the shootings, which took the life of 16-year-old Syncere Kovey Smith.
On Dec. 5, Murray was issued an additional 14 indictments, including first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, two counts of felony assault and 14 misdemeanors. These include allegedly assaulting Daimyon Anthony Wood and creating substantial risk of death or injury to nine other people.
Moreland was indicted for first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and misdemeanor counts of contributing to first-degree murder and contributing to assault in regard to shooting Shaquan Deaquez Mackall in the leg.
According to a court document, Smith suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and died.
Murray was arrested shortly after the shootings outside a gas station. A 9 mm Smith & Wesson was recovered nearby behind a shed. The magazine in the gun was empty.
The July 15 incident stems from an ongoing dispute between two known rival groups of youth offenders, according to the sheriff’s office.
Moreland also faces an indictment from Aug. 1 in which he allegedly allowed a minor to engage in production of obscene material and in which Moreland allegedly engaged in digital penetration of a 14-year-old.
In that case, Moreland was arrested Aug. 9. On Dec. 12, sheriff's office spokesman Jason Babcock said Moreland was being held in the St. Mary's County jail.