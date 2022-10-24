Two men who pleaded guilty as part of plea agreements were recently sentenced for their crimes.
Ronnie Lee Braitsch, 32, who is listed with addresses in Baltimore and Hollywood, was sentenced on Oct. 17 to an active five years in prison with five years of supervised probation on his release for one count of felony first-degree burglary. Fifteen years of his 20-year sentence were suspended and he was given credit for 214 days in jail.
Braitsch broke into the home of Michelle Zeigler and Charles Beatty Jr. on John B. Thompson Road in Hollywood on March 13, according to a charging document.
Stolen from the home were four power tools valued at $1,269. Braitsch's mother picked him up in front of the residence in a white Chevy Traverse and was seen speeding away. The vehicle was later stopped at a Papa John's restaurant. A cardboard box of jewelry was found in the vehicle along with the power tools, the charging document states.
Braitsch had obtained the jewelry from a residence in the 24900 block of Old Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville where he had been staying, according to police. The owner of the jewelry was not identified.
Two felony third-degree burglary, misdemeanor malicious destruction of property and theft of less than $1,500 charges were nolle prossed, or dismissed, as part of the plea agreement.
Man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute
Ryan Tyler Burton, 33, of Glen Burnie was sentenced on Oct. 19 to five years with all suspended except for 541 days in jail, for which he was given credit, for misdemeanor conspiracy to distribute drugs.
Burton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl with Henry Clay Hinson III, according to a court document.
Two felony distribution charges and another conspiracy to distribute charge were dismissed. They involved fentanyl and heroin.
Burton was also given five years of supervised probation.
Hinson faces a trial March 27 to 31, 2023, on 20 felonies and 10 misdemeanors, including numerous drug possession with intent to distribute and gun-related charges.