Two men who pleaded guilty as part of plea agreements were recently sentenced for their crimes. 

Ronnie Lee Braitsch, 32, who is listed with addresses in Baltimore and Hollywood, was sentenced on Oct. 17 to an active five years in prison with five years of supervised probation on his release for one count of felony first-degree burglary. Fifteen years of his 20-year sentence were suspended and he was given credit for 214 days in jail. 

