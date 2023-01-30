Phillip Jae Han Tayag and Curtis McKenzie D'Angelo Coleman were sentenced in St. Mary's County Circuit Court for sex abuse of a minor and child abuse, respectively, in two separate cases.
Tayag, 22, of Leonardtown got 15 years with five suspended for one felony count of sex abuse of a minor.
He was indicted Sept. 13, 2021, for using his hands to sexually assault a girl of whom he had temporary custody. He pleaded guilty on July 1, 2022, and was ordered to complete five years of supervised probation upon his release.
Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis authorized Tayag for the Patuxent Program for Youthful Offenders and ordered him to have no unsupervised contact with children and no contact with the victim or her family.
The girl's father sent a letter to the court prior to sentencing. The man, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, said, "What happened to our family is forever engraved in our souls and nothing can change that. All I hope is that we prevent Phillip Tayag from doing this to another baby girl, another mother and another father."
Coleman, 20, of Newberry, S.C., got 15 years with eight suspended for child abuse, house/family. He was given credit for 592 days in jail and ordered to complete five years of supervised probation upon his release. He was also ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children.
According to a charging document, Coleman abused a boy by causing physical injury as a result of cruel and inhumane treatment.
A misdemeanor for neglect of minor charge was nolle prossed, or dismissed, as part of a plea agreement.
A competency hearing was requested by the defendant, but he was deemed competent on Dec. 9, 2021.
Coleman's probation was transferred to South Carolina.
Other cases adjudicated
Clements William Copsey III, 46, of Mechanicsville, who had been charged with three counts of second-degree rape, pleaded guilty on Jan. 20 to two counts of misdemeanor assault on Jan. 20.
In relation to those charges, Copsey hit one woman on the butt and touched the neck of another woman, according to a charging document. He was originally charged with raping one of the women. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 21.
Joshua David Dixon, 22, of Lexington Park was indicted for one count of second-degree rape on Aug. 1, 2022, in relation to a girl under 14 that allegedly occurred in April last year.
On Jan. 23, the charge was placed on the court's stet or inactive docket due to a plea agreement.
Stanalonis placed conditions on Dixon, including that he have no contact with his accuser and complete an anger management class.
Dixon faces a misdemeanor assault charge in another case. A summons was issued on Jan. 22.
Birdine sentenced
Tyrell Marquice Birdine, 22, of Lexington Park was sentenced on Jan. 27 to 18 months in jail by Judge Michael J. Stamm for misdemeanor second-degree assault on Oct. 2, 2021, as part of a plea agreement.
Birdine cut off his GPS device and didn't return when he was supposed to, according to assistant state's attorney Laura Caspar. She asked for a one-year sentence.
Stamm gave Birdine credit for 51 days served and ordered him to complete a residential drug treatment program.
Birdine's attorney said he has an opiate problem and has been taking advantage of a drug program in the jail. If he fails the program, Stamm said Birdine would still face 11 months in jail.
"I've known this young man a long time," Stamm said. "If you keep going the way you're going, you're not going to survive it," he said, referring to Birdine's drug addiction.
Stamm said the sentence would run concurrently with other charges Birdine faces, including failure to obey a lawful order and obstructing and hindering from Sept. 22, 2021.
Birdine has a lengthy criminal history, but most of the charges were placed on the court's inactive calendar or dismissed, including an attempted first-degree murder charge from Sept. 30, 2021.