Two men were sentenced recently for misdemeanor assault after they took plea agreements.
Preston Daniel Foster, 57, of Bel Alton, was sentenced to 10 years with five suspended for misdemeanor assault.
The incident took place on April 3 in the 21800 block of Pegg Road in Lexington Park. Foster's wife had an injured left arm and said Foster attempted to strangle her, according to a court document. Foster was given credit for 200 days in jail.
Judge Amy Lorenzini sentenced Foster on Oct. 21 and ordered him to have no contact with Michelle Foster. A felony assault charge was nolle prossed, or dismissed, as part of a plea agreement.
Michael Kevin Smith Jr., 26, of Lexington Park was sentenced to three years with all suspended except for 300 days for a misdemeanor assault that occurred on Nov. 27, 2021.
Smith was also given a suspended two-year term for possession of a handgun on Dec. 27, 2021.
Smith took a plea agreement on May 20 that resulted in a felony assault charge being dismissed, along with a charge of use of a firearm in a felony crime and misdemeanor possession of a loaded handgun.
Judge Michael J. Stamm sentenced Smith, who also faces a separate misdemeanor assault charge stemming from Sept. 16 in the 46800 block of Hilton Drive in Lexington Park. Smith was held without bond on Sept. 16 and released on his own recognizance on Sept. 19 in that case.