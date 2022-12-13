In a rather thin agenda headed into the holidays, the St. Mary's County commissioners approved several items on Dec. 13.
Among them was a two-month lease extension of the gymnastics center, located at 21770 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park. The lease was set to expire on Dec. 31. The additional two months will give county officials time to consider their options.
At the board's Dec. 6 budget workshop, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said he wants the county to build a new gymnastics center because the landlord of the current facility, Pax River Village LLC, wants to raise the rent 120% and increase the maintenance fee substantially. Hewitt was absent during the Dec. 13 meeting.
Under the current lease, the county pays $5,786 a month, plus $486 for maintenance of the building's common area.
The commissioners also approved a three-year lease of the old armory's shooting gallery in Leonardtown for use by the Friends of the Library. The $1-a-year lease includes two one-year options.
The Friends of the Library also pays a prorated share of the utilities at the former armory at 23250 Hollywood Road. The nonprofit rents the back portion of the building, a total of 1,302 square feet, behind the elections office.
A burn permit for the Snow Hill Manor House was approved. Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Ed Tatum and acting Recreation and Parks Director Arthur Shepherd presented that item for a building at 26590 S. Sandgates Road.
The men said that the fire department would use it as a training exercise.
As part of the consent agenda, Joe Fazekas was reappointed and John Brown was appointed to replace William R. Hall III on the county's planning commission.
At the beginning of the meeting, Clifford Fuller and James Lacey were recognized for their time working for St. Mary's County. Both men are retiring Jan. 1.
Fuller worked nearly 32 years for the department of public works and transportation, building services division, according to Human Resources Director Catherine Pratson.
James Lacey worked 20-plus years for the department of recreation and parks, parks maintenance division.