Alderson speaks

St. Mary's County Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr. (R) speaks during commissioners' time during the board's Dec. 13 meeting. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

In a rather thin agenda headed into the holidays, the St. Mary's County commissioners approved several items on Dec. 13. 

Among them was a two-month lease extension of the gymnastics center, located at 21770 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park. The lease was set to expire on Dec. 31. The additional two months will give county officials time to consider their options.


Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews