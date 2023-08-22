The St. Mary's sheriff's office is investigating two separate shootings that occurred last Friday that left two teenagers injured.
On Aug. 18 at around 2 a.m., deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Patuxent Drive in Lexington Park.
"Deputies arrived on scene and located a 17-year-old male inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body," according to a release. The juvenile was transported by medevac to an area trauma center in stable condition.
Deputies also located two nearby residences and a vehicle which had been struck by gunfire. Detectives and crime lab personnel responded to the scene and collected multiple items of evidence.
Anyone with any information regarding the Patuxent Drive shooting can contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or Warren.Forinash@Stmaryscountymd.gov with reference case number 44071-23.
About 20 hours later at 10 p.m. on Aug. 18, St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park for a report of shots fired.
Deputies arrived on scene and located "a residence and multiple vehicles struck by gunfire," according to another release from the agency.
A short time later, an 18-year-old male arrived at the Lexington Park Rescue Squad with a suspected graze wound from a gunshot. The teenager was transported by medevac to an area trauma center in stable condition.
Detectives and crime lab personnel responded to the scene and collected multiple items of evidence, according to the release.
Anyone with any information regarding the West Westbury Boulevard shooting can contact Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200, ext. 8041, or Andrew.Burgess@Stmaryscountymd.gov with reference case number 44292-23.