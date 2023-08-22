The St. Mary's sheriff's office is investigating two separate shootings that occurred last Friday that left two teenagers injured.

On Aug. 18 at around 2 a.m., deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Patuxent Drive in Lexington Park.


  

Twitter: @JesseSoMdNews