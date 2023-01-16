Two leaders of St. Mary's County Emergency Medical Services were allowed to retire following a county commissioners meeting on Jan. 10.
Stephen Walker was emergency services director and George Edelen was emergency medical services chief.
Interim County Administrator David Weiskopf said he was unable to provide any details related to the departures.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) was asked if Walker and Edelen were fired or allowed to retire. In a text message, Colvin said, "retire" in reference to both men.
"Nothing but respect for Walker," Colvin added. "He shepherded our emergency services department through a difficult period during COVID, the start of EMS billing, the start-up of a career service and the building of our animal shelter. He did a great service for our county."
Catherine Pratson, the county's human resources director, said Walker's last day was Wednesday, Jan. 11. He worked for the county for 5½ years.
Edelen's last day was Friday, Jan. 13, according to Pratson. He worked with the county for nine months.
Two employees who have worked for EMS in St. Mary's since 2009, Gerald Gardiner and Kristin Shea, were named deputy directors for emergency services on Jan. 10 and will share the responsibility of overseeing the department, Weiskopf said.
In a Jan. 12 press release, Weiskopf noted that the EMS department "has seen tremendous growth in the past year." This includes its expansion to include career EMS providers and opening a new animal shelter.
These additions "provided the opportunity to reassess our existing structure, processes and outcomes," Weiskopf said. "This reorganization will position our team for further success as we continue to prioritize the needs of our residents and the delivery of high-quality emergency preparedness and response services.”
"Both Shea and Gardiner have extensive professional and volunteer EMS experience, along with valuable organizational knowledge, and we are confident in their ability to lead the department during this time of transition," Weiskopf said.
"Our priority for the time-being will be to fill the current vacancies within the department [including the] critical roles of Emergency Medical Technicians, paramedics and dispatchers so that we can continue to meet the needs of our residents," Weiskopf added.
In the press release, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said, "We wish Mr. Walker the best and are thankful for his leadership through the recent expansion of Emergency Services.”
In the release, it notes that Gardiner has served as manager for St. Mary's Division of Emergency Management for 13 years.
Shea has served as a public safety dispatch supervisor, an accreditation manager and as the acting chief for the division of emergency medical services.
Guy said the commissioners "have every confidence" in Gardiner's and Shea's ability to lead the department through a time of growth and change. “The needs of our citizens will continue to be our top priority through this transition, and we will ensure that services for the community remain uninterrupted."