Four juveniles were charged following incidents at Leonardtown and Great Mills high schools this week.
On Monday morning, St. Mary's sheriff's office Cpl. Jaime Davis, a school resource officer, was advised that a student threatened to shoot another student in the bus loop as buses began to leave Leonardtown High School.
An investigation led to two male students, 15 and 16, charged with disturbing school operations and harassment with electronic communications, according to sheriff's office spokesman Jason Babcock.
Students were delayed entry into the building while the investigation was conducted. Once the threat was secured, students were allowed into their classrooms to proceed with the day.
On Tuesday at 1 p.m., Cpl. Gerard Muschette, also a school resource officer, called for additional deputies to Great Mills High School to respond to a large disturbance in progress.
Classes were placed on lockdown, Babcock said. Two juvenile apprehensions were made. A 14-year-old male of Leonardtown was charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault and disorderly conduct and a 16-year-old female of California was charged with disorderly conduct. The investigation into the disturbance is continuing.
According to a letter by the Great Mills High principal sent to parents Tuesday evening, rumors of weapons being involved in the melee were untrue. He said multiple fights had broken out during the school's lunchtime.
"Over 1,700 students attend Great Mills High School each day. They come to school on time, engage productively in classroom learning and demonstrate their excellence in academics and extra-curricular activities," Principal Beejay Dothard wrote. He said that "disciplinary consequences will be assigned appropriately" to students that were involved in the fights.
The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office has additional deputies at Great Mills High School and other schools this week.