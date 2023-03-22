Two people died in a house fire early Monday morning in Lexington Park.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office investigated the blaze in the 21700 block of Cabot Place that claimed two lives and displaced four others.
“It remains under investigation,” Oliver Alkire, a senior deputy fire marshal, said Tuesday.
The first 911 call was received at 1:19 a.m. on March 20 when an occupant woke up to smoke and discovered a fire within the basement, according to a release from the fire marshal’s office. The person who discovered the fire and two others escaped the two-story home.
Upon the arrival of firefighters, they were told two people were still trapped inside the home. They later subsequently located the two victims on the second floor, identified as Jerome Garcia Barnes, 59, and Mary Jacqueline Queen, 62.
“The chief medical examiner confirmed that both victims died due to smoke inhalation,” Alkire said.
A sixth resident of the home, who were all adults, was away at the time of the fire, the deputy fire marshal said.
“We have no reason to believe, nor any evidence of, an incendiary fire,” he said Tuesday, adding that while he was “confident” that it was accidental, the fire marshal’s office was still determining the exact cause of the blaze.
The two deceased residents were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death.
It took 40 firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments to control the one-alarm blaze.
Deputy state fire marshals remained on the scene and later confirmed the fire originated within the basement. St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission assisted with removing several feet of water that had pooled in the basement so fire marshal deputies could safely enter the home and investigate the cause.
“When we have a fire in the basement, that presents challenges,” Alkire said. For one, water used to put out the fire can pool in the basement of the house.
He said the fire spread upward to the top of the two-story home.
The house is listed as being owned by Dennis Prochnow of Tall Timbers.
A joint investigation between the police agency having jurisdiction and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is standard operating procedure whenever a fatal fire occurs, according to the fire marshal’s release.