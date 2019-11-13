Whether flying a drone to locate someone, take pictures or for fun, the University fo Maryland’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems department suggests doing it safely.
Members of the UAS Test Site on Airport Road in California on Nov. 6 outlined how they fly their aircraft and how others should do the same.
“It is an aircraft, not a toy,” Matt Scassero, director of the UAS, said. “So that’s how we treat it.”
A flying demonstration was held outside the hangar that evening. Once the drone is in the air, always watch the aircraft, Scassero instructed, adding that “it’s actually pretty darn hard.”
The DJI M210 drone reached 200 feet, and though it was less than a quarter-mile away it looked like a speck in the sky. A projection of the drone’s visual was screened on the side of the hangar so the audience could see the drone’s bird’s-eye view, but in a thermal setting.
Scassero said the thermal setting is used for night time. It can help identify people, animals or running equipment, for example.
Handouts from the UAS Test Site listed a few drone safety tips, with a couple of jokes in between. For example, the second step advises to not “remain behind safety line and away from aircraft” with a line striking through the phrase “unless you want to lose a hand.” The information card also suggests to not disturb the pilot, be aware of the aircraft at all times and to wear safety glasses during takeoff and landing.
Other safety tips included fly the drone at or below 400 feet, be aware of FAA airspace restrictions, never fly near other aircraft or airports, never fly over groups of people and never fly near emergencies like wildfires or hurricane recovery efforts.
“It’s got to be safety from start to finish,” Ryan Henderson, a UAS chief pilot who was operating the drone that evening, said. “It starts as a mindset.”
Henderson recalled when the UAS Test Site in the spring helped transport a human kidney to Baltimore by drone for the first time. He said the most difficult part was not the flight itself, but the preparation beforehand. He added it took “nearly 600 people to make that nine-minute flight happen.”
UAS invited other partners to speak about drones, including the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office. Sgt. Corey Ellis said they have four drones they mostly use for search and rescue. He said they have looked for people who had dementia and a child who had autism. Police also used drones during the county fair to monitor the event from a different perspective. Ellis said drones are used during crime search documentation, vehicle accidents and for tactical reasons.
“We’re not trying to be Big Brother,” Ellis said, adding that the sheriff’s office tries notifying the public through its Nixle alert system when a drone is flying.
Other partners spoke about the importance of practicing basic safety rules, logging any technical difficulties and obtaining a license.
“We can all fly once, but it takes something extra to do it again and again and to do it safely,” Henderson said.
