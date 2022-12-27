A lot of emotions are running through the minds of six Ukrainian students who are spending winter break at the historic Woodlawn Farm in Ridge.
The students, who are attending private schools in the U.S. through scholarships provided by Ukraine Global Scholars, are being hosted by Jim Grube and his wife, Margaret "Maggie" O'Brien, a former president of St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Grube said they wanted to do something for Ukraine and hosting students over Thanksgiving, winter and spring breaks is one way of doing that.
Four of the students met briefly in Kiev, Ukraine, as part of the scholarship application process, but didn't know each other very well.
Even though Southern Maryland and much of the U.S. was in the throws of a cold snap on Dec. 23, "This is much nicer weather" than Ukraine, Ihor Makhynia said.
"This is not cold compared to Ukraine," Anna Kakhanovska added.
The students are attending boarding schools in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Virginia. Valeriia Chertilina is attending a branch of Georgetown University in Qatar.
"We have an opportunity to learn some cooking," Ihor said.
"It's a very good experience to share time with 'family,'" Artem Tartakovsky said. He used the word liberally in reference to the other students.
Unlike the other students' families, Artem and his parents fled Ukraine because of the Russian-led war and spent about three weeks in Bucharest, Romania, last summer where he volunteered evenings and nights translating for other Ukrainians at a railroad station. The Tartakovskys lived in temporary housing until he flew to the U.S. to attend school in Woodberry Forrest, Va. His parents are now living in Fort Collins, Colo.
Anna noted Americans' "small-talk culture" is different than Ukraine. In the U.S., people will strike up conversations with people they don't know, but that doesn't usually happen in her native country, she said. However, in the U.S. certain topics seem to be taboo, such as politics, for example.
There are five major political parties in Ukraine, so people are more willing to talk about politics there, she said.
Although the freedom of speech exists in the U.S., "Social norms don't allow you to" speak about certain things, Valeriia said.
All of the students struggle sometimes with knowing their countrymen are suffering from blackouts, heat or water shortages and lack of cell or landline phone use due to the ongoing war.
Valeriia, whose family is in Kiev, said the Ukrainian society divided greatly as a result of the war with Russia. "Some stayed, some left, some returned [because of the war] and some moved [to western Ukraine]," she said. "There are already narratives where some groups judge the others. It's very hard ... I feel like I can't share my sorrow about the war."
"Checking the news becomes part of your routine," she said. "It stays in your head throughout the day. It's like you live in a bubble, and you can't stay present to a full extent. You start putting your own life into perspective. You can't enjoy things as much as you did in the past."
Ihor noted that they all applied for a UGS scholarship in April 2021, prior to the start of the war in February 2022. Only 10% of applicants are selected, he said.
"It's impossible to study in Kiev" currently, he said. Many schools are shut down due to lack of heat and electricity and missile attacks, he said.
"Some schools are destroyed," Valeriia added.
Artem noted that some schools that are open are only open certain days. "My school had to be closed," he said, noting some schools don't have bomb shelters.
Liza Nazaruk is from western Ukraine, but there's no safe place in the country, even in the west, Ihor said.
"There are inspiring stories of teachers running Zoom lectures from bomb shelters," Valeriia said, adding that one teacher and soldier did a Zoom lesson from the front line.
There are four to five sirens a day, Taras Yaitskiy said. "Each lasts maybe an hour," he added, noting that one can only study for maybe two hours a day.
"When sirens go off, life stops," Valeriia said. "People start running to the shelter. Businesses stop."
Ihor noted that "the incredible commitment of our teachers [in Ukraine] is nothing short of heroic." He said they receive low pay of about $350 per month, when converted to U.S. currency.
"If they don't do it, the whole generation will not be able to finish school properly," he said.
As far as COVID-19 goes, "I feel like everyone forgot about Covid when the war started," Artem said.
The hospitals in Kiev are full of people from the front lines, Ihor said. "They have to move people farther and farther to the west."
"These students are fully aware [of what's going on in Ukraine]," Grube said, "but they are involved in very competitive schools."
When finished with their 1½ years of schooling, the students will return to Ukraine for at least five years to work, although most, if not all, plan to remain there.
Valeriia noted that people in the U.S. are more open to "giving back" than in Ukraine. "It really inspired me to help other people," she said.
"I agree with that," Ihor added. "I'm very grateful."
Ukraine Global Scholars sponsors high school and college students to study abroad. There are 50 this year in the U.S., Grube said.
He found out about UGS when he and his wife decided to do something for Ukraine. They have hosted Austrian agricultural students at their farm in the summers over the past several years.
Grube connected with Miroslav Bur last summer when looking for an intern. He picked Miroslav up at the Amtrak station in Washington, D.C., in his Dodge minivan.
Bur was a link to bring other Ukrainian students to Woodlawn Farm for Thanksgiving, including Artem and Taras.
At two separate times, Grube picked up groups of Ukrainian students and the van erupted into joyous chatter in the Ukrainian language. It didn't end for the two-hour ride to the farm, Grube said.
"They have their own room and no American adults hanging around all the time," he said. "It's like a sanctuary."
The winter break at Woodlawn is a "nice two weeks of calm, serene life," Valeriia said.