A lot of emotions are running through the minds of six Ukrainian students who are spending winter break at the historic Woodlawn Farm in Ridge. 

The students, who are attending private schools in the U.S. through scholarships provided by Ukraine Global Scholars, are being hosted by Jim Grube and his wife, Margaret "Maggie" O'Brien, a former president of St. Mary's College of Maryland.


