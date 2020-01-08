An unannounced board of trustees meeting before the semester ended showed St. Mary’s College of Maryland is in good financial standing, according to its latest audit.
“We had another clean auditor report,” Paul Pusecker, the college’s vice president for business and chief financial officer, said.
The audit report was presented at a Dec. 12 board of trustees meeting, an open meeting that was not announced through the college’s usual press releases or other means, as required by the state’s Open Meetings Act. Pusecker said the meeting was short and only had one or two attendees; the rest dialed in by telephone.
Despite the December meeting, the final report became available to the public on Friday, Jan. 3, upon request by The Enterprise two weeks prior. Pusecker said there would be “no fundamental differences” between what was presented to the board in December and the final report that is now available on the college’s website. He later said the trustees reviewed the audit draft during the meeting and had to wait until SB and Company, an accounting firm, “crossed T’s and dotted I’s” before publishing the final report.
“In our opinion, based on our audits and the reports of the other auditor, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the [St. Mary’s] College and [the college’s] Foundation as of June 30, 2019 and 2018,” the audit report states.
A look inside the college’s finances show tuition, fees, scholarships and waivers were $17.8 million.
The reports state it was due to an increase in the number of students and an increased scholarship discount.
It’s 2019 operating expenses for 2019 totaled $70.7 million, $4.6 million more than 2018. It included $20.4 million on instruction, $37.4 million for salaries and benefits, $2.9 million for scholarships and grants, $1.6 million for non-auxiliary utilities and $9.2 million for other services.
The state gives 37% of St. Mary’s College’s operating budget, providing $25.8 million in 2019, with additional funding from time to time, according to the report.
“Declining demographics with fewer graduating high school students over the past decade and market preferences continue to challenge college enrollment levels over the past few years,” the audit states. “The number of graduating high school seniors is expected to increase through 2025.”
The college has a few initiatives to increase enrollment, which include changes in personnel, changes in marketing and recruiting activities, and revising educational programs, according to the audit report.
For more information on the audit report, visit www.smcm.edu/businessoffice/general-information/audited-financial-statement/.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews