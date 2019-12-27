Called an “open door in a hurting community,” a program situated in a Great Mills Road church continues to rely on volunteers and donations to help those who are struggling.
Since 1986, HOPE has brought community churches together, with volunteers helping to provide meals, clothes and assistance to people in need. The program is run out of the Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park, where Renatta Bradley picked up cold-weather gear for her daughter on Monday after getting assistance with her water bill.
“They just made my day, and I didn’t even know it,” Bradley said.
Bradley is starting a new job at a school soon, but her water was going to be cut off this month before HOPE assisted with the bill.
“That’s what we do, we just want to help people succeed,” Wanda DiGennaro, the HOPE ministry’s coordinator, said, adding that the group is “people’s last hope,” assisting with bills, including non-narcotic prescriptions, fuel, electricity and rent, which can’t be paid after going through other means such as social services.
HOPE, a “coalition of churches,” receives donations from about 35 churches and agencies in the area, DiGennaro said, and in addition to assistance with bills, the charity provides food, clothing and toiletries to those in need. HOPE also connects people to other resources and local churches. “Our office is kind of like a referral office,” DiGennaro said.
The group also brings in a financial literacy course from Catholic Charities, the Rev. Greg Syler of the Church of the Ascension said.
In the HOPE office, the team has boxes of food ready to go, donated by local food banks and grocery stores. “We’re on everyone’s call list,” DiGennaro said. The group also has hygiene packs for the homeless, assembled by local Girl Scouts and Optimist Club members, which contain “everything you need to clean yourself” and in the colder months, a warm pair of socks.
Donations are always welcome, and sometimes the most unusual items find a perfect fit, DiGennaro said. A donated projector recently went to the Three Oaks Shelter, which was seeking one, cases of Finlandia cheese made it to multiple food banks and a warehouse sent over about 140 cases of discontinued tomato soup and another package of foam plates, which found their home in a few community churches.
“It’s always an adventure when you come to work,” DiGennaro said. “There’s never a dull moment.”
Volunteers answer HOPE phones Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. until noon, work in the food pantry and deliver food to clients. The charity has helped an estimated 187,000 needy people with more than $1,033,000 since 1990, according to an information sheet, and distributed $24,839 for crisis needs in 2018.
The charity is supported by 35 churches of different denominations, as well as the United Way, the Hollywood Optimists, the Knights of Columbus and several companies around Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
“We’re getting a lot more from the businesses around base” now, DiGennaro said.
