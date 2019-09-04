A study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reveals that individuals are putting themselves at risk of illness when they wash or rinse raw poultry.
“Cooking and mealtime is a special occasion for all of us as we come together with our families and friends,” said Dr. Mindy Brashears, the USDA’s Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety, in a press release. “However, the public health implications of these findings should be of concern to everyone. Even when consumers think they are effectively cleaning after washing poultry, this study shows that bacteria can easily spread to other surfaces and foods. The best practice is not to wash poultry.”
The results of the observational study showed how easy bacteria can be spread when surfaces are not effectively cleaned and sanitized, according to the release. The USDA is recommending three easy options to help prevent illness when preparing poultry or meat:
• Significantly decrease your risk by preparing foods that will not be cooked, such as vegetables and salads, before handling and preparing raw meat and poultry. Of the participants who washed their raw poultry, 60% had bacteria in their sink after washing or rinsing the poultry. Even more concerning is that 14% still had bacteria in their sinks after they attempted to clean the sink. Twenty-six percent of participants who washed raw poultry transferred bacteria from that raw poultry to their ready-to-eat salad lettuce.
• Thoroughly clean and sanitize any surface that has potentially touched or been contaminated by raw meat or poultry, or their juices. Of the participants that did not wash their raw poultry, 31% still managed to get bacteria from the raw poultry onto their salad lettuce. This high rate of cross-contamination was likely due to a lack of effective hand washing and contamination of the sink and utensils. Clean sinks and countertops with hot soapy water and then apply a sanitizer. Wash hands immediately after handling raw meat and poultry.
• Destroy any illness causing bacteria by cooking meat and poultry to a safe internal temperature as measured by a food thermometer. Beef, pork, lamb and veal (steaks, roasts and chops) are safe to eat at 145 degrees. Ground meats (burgers) are safe to eat at 160 degrees. Poultry (whole or ground) is safe to eat at 165 degrees. Washing, rinsing or brining meat and poultry in salt water, vinegar or lemon juice does not destroy bacteria.
“Everyone has a role to play in preventing illness from food,” Carmen Rottenberg of USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in the release. “Please keep in mind that children, older adults, and those with compromised immune systems are especially at risk. Washing or rinsing raw meat and poultry can increase your risk as bacteria spreads around your kitchen, but not washing your hands for 20 seconds immediately after handling those raw foods is just as dangerous.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that millions of Americans are sickened with food-borne illnesses each year, resulting in roughly 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths.
More information about this study is available in an executive summary at www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/food-safety-education/teach-others/download-materials/consumer-research-and-focus-group-testing.
To ask questions or get more information on food safety, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MP-HOTLINE (1-888-674-6854). Food safety experts are available Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time. Expert advice is also available 24/7 at AskKaren.gov.