Jack Keane was recently named board chair of the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California.
Keane, who was vice chair, will serve for three years beginning next year.
Keane was elected by the board at its quarterly meeting in July, a release from the university states.
Keane was raised in Holyoke, Mass., and graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 1980 with a degree in electrical engineering. Throughout his career as a naval officer, Keane served in many assignments around the world.
In 1993, he graduated from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., with a degree in operations research. He retired in 1995 at the rank of lieutenant commander after serving at the Naval Research Laboratory, where he flew research missions worldwide.
Since his military career, Keane has been heavily involved in research and education.
He served as a member of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory’s principal professional staff, was branch supervisor of the Precision Strike Systems branch in the Force Projection Sector and was a member of Department of Defense's Simulation-Based Acquisition Joint Task Force.
Additionally, he was a member of the adjunct faculty of the JHU Whiting School of Engineering.
He is a past president and fellow of the Military Operations Research Society, having received its Wanner Award, the society’s highest award for lifetime contributions to the field of Operations Research, in 2014.
In 2016, he was appointed to the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center's board of governors by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), and he was appointed to the board of advisors for USMSM in September 2019.
“I’ve lived in Charles County since 1993," he said. "In the nearly 29 years I’ve lived here, I’ve watched my neighbors come and go and, if they stayed, their children went away to college and never returned. Some went off to become engineers, mathematicians and analysts; others to become doctors, veterinarians and teachers. All that talent was leaving Southern Maryland. I thought this would be my opportunity to give back to Southern Maryland and demonstrate to the youth of the tri-county area that there are great opportunities right here at home.”
“I’m incredibly excited about the new SMART building and the opportunities it has to bring in research dollars for robotics, un-crewed systems and autonomy – all of which will benefit not only the military, but law enforcement, first responders and the medical profession, to name a few," he said.
Keane’s mission in his role as chair is to reach out to the tri-county area to expand the reputation of USMSM and the educational opportunities for underserved members of the community.
“We can do this by working with the local school systems, students and their parents to increase their awareness about affordable educational opportunities available right here at home,” he said. “Additionally, we need to expand the number of non-STEM programs, particularly in the agriculture and aquaculture areas. We also have a national shortage of teachers and veterinarians, and I believe USMSM can work to close those gaps for our community.”
Joe Anderson, current chair of the board of advisors, is looking forward to transitioning the chair-elect.
"Since Jack joined our board three years ago, he’s been integral to everything we’ve accomplished, and I think that’s significant," Anderson said. "From our very successful merger with the University of Maryland to fighting for funds to build the SMART building, and then seeing the building constructed and opened for business, Jack was there every step of the way.”
“Jack gets the big picture very well, but he also pays impeccable attention to the details of how we must get there," Anderson said. "He gets the job done. I can’t think of a better person to chair the USMSM Board of Advisors, and I sincerely look forward to working under his leadership as we bring USMSM to great heights.”
“Jack has a long history of supporting access to education in Southern Maryland,” said Eileen Abel, USMSM's executive director. “We are grateful that he is stepping in to fill Joe’s very big shoes.”