Veterans in the central and southern part of St. Mary’s will no longer have to travel long distances for patient care once the new community clinic in Lexington Park opens next month.
Veterans, Veteran Affairs representatives, and local and state officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the Washington DC VA Medical Center’s community-based outpatient clinic across the street from Great Mills High School.
“They served us first so, it’s our chance to give back,” Gloria Hairston, the medical center’s director of public affairs, said.
Michael Heimall, director of the Washington-based center, said it’s the sixth outpatient clinic his department has developed. Other locations are in Montgomery County, southern Prince George’s County, Charlotte Hall, Southeast D.C. and Fort Belvoir, Va.
He said the clinic’s services and resources at the Lexington Park location will officially open Dec. 2, with operating hours Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 8,000-square-foot clinic, located in the recently built three-story East Run Medical Center, has nine exam rooms, three mental health and telehealth suites, one women’s health suite, two VA patient aligned care teams and is accessible to the 15,335 Southern Maryland veterans enrolled for care. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital also runs services out of that building.
Medical services include primary care, mental health, women’s health care, social work services, nutrition counseling, pharmacy and medication safety counseling, laboratory services, telehealth and speciality care referral services.
A Charlotte Hall outpatient clinic broke ground in February and is expected to open next summer. It will be a one-story building spanning 17,741 square feet and will expand on the primary services care already offered at the current Charlotte Hall clinic. It offers some of the same services as the Lexington Park location.
“I am personally very excited we’re in Lexington Park,” Heimall said. He added it gives him the chance to escape the Washington beltway and enjoy Southern Maryland.
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said the reason he and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) were there was to support veterans, whom he referred to as a “high priority.” He acknowledged the importance of access for veterans who live in rural areas.
“We are going to get … the health care the veterans need, the health care we told them they’re going to get,” Cardin said.
He said a few obstacles, like budget challenges, interfere with fulfilling veteran support, but no excuses can be tolerated.
Van Hollen said they are working hard to give active-duty military the service and resources they need as well. He acknowledged the division in the country right now but noted “the issue on caring for veterans brings people together.”
