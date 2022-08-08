Although he filed as an independent for St. Mary's County commissioner president on June 28, Ronald E. Verbos said he changed it to run as a write-in candidate on Aug. 4.
Verbos, a business manager with Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in Calvert County, said he refiled because he wasn't able to obtain the necessary 775 signatures by the Aug. 3 deadline. He started collecting signatures on June 1, he said, but a number of people weren't comfortable putting their personal information, including address and birth date, on the form.
This is the first time Verbos has run for public office, he said. He served in the U.S. Navy for 15 years and then worked for the Navy as a civilian for 15 years, both times in the field of intelligence and underwater acoustics.
Verbos, 60, has been in his current job for less than a year, he said, noting he also worked for the St. Mary's County register of wills for a year.
A divorced father with an adult daughter, the Ashtabula, Ohio native said he moved to Southern Maryland 25 years ago. He lives in Valley Lee.
Verbos cited several reasons why he is running, including frustration with how the county government was conducting business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The government isn't serving the people like they should," he said. "It's time for a new set of eyes in there."
He criticized the approval of the Abell medical marijuana facility, which he called a "fiasco."
Verbos said the county should have collaborated more with the Patuxent River Naval Air Station when Royal Farms was trying to get approval to come outside the base in Lexington Park. He also would like the county to work closely with the base about their plan to redo Gate 2.
In addition, Verbos said the county has had "huge growth" over the past 10 years and there's not enough medical providers.
Verbos wants to reduce the income and real estate tax rates, noting property valuations keep increasing.
When asked whom he admires, Verbos cited former President Ronald Reagan because of his "peace through strength" military policy and his ability to talk to the people. He also admires former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
He faces incumbent Randy Guy (R) and Democratic challenger Natalie Weech in November.