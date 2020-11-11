Although Leonardtown’s annual Veterans Day parade was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Mary’s County commissioners and the town council presented a virtual celebration in its place, featuring speakers including Maryland’s lieutenant governor.
On Wednesday morning, residents tuned in for the virtual tribute to watch a number of speakers give thanks to those who risked their lives to protect the country.
“I’m honored to be here today,” Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford (R) said at the event. “It’s unfortunate we can’t walk in the parade today, which is a joyous occasion year after year.” He said veterans have “given more than many understand” as they “put their lives on the line for the community and the nation and do so willingly and bravely.”
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), who last week was re-elected to his 21st term, provided some remarks virtually.
“As always, I am incredibly proud to join you to honor the men and women from Southern Maryland who have worn the uniform of our country and served under our flag,” the congressman said. “This year, our celebration is a little different, as our nation confronts a challenge unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes ... Our veterans know a thing or two about sacrifice and having each other’s backs. The story of America’s armed forces is a tale of camaraderie, respect, and unity in the face of often-insurmountable odds.”
He reminded listeners that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima and the end of World War II.
“As we remember the more-than 26,000 American soldiers, sailors and Marines who were killed or wounded in that battle, we honor all those who served in the Second World War.”
The lieutenant governor, along with other guests such as St. Mary’s Commissioner President Randy Guy (R), Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R), Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s), Capt. John Brabazon, commanding officer at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Gary Knight of the Maryland Veteran’s Home Commission and J. Ernest Bell, a local Vietnam veteran and Leonardtown fixture, joined the members of the town council for a wreath-laying ceremony at the war monument on the square, commemorating veterans as well as local families who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
“For veterans among us, I remember you. We remember you … we truly do stand on the shoulders of giants,” Brabazon remarked.
