A 50-year-old Virginia man was given 1½ active years in jail after he was convicted of 20 dogfighting-related misdemeanors.
Damien Terrell Wilson, who was listed with addresses in Locust Grove and Woodbridge, Va., got a total sentence of 13½ years.
Circuit Court Judge Joseph R. Stanalonis sentenced Wilson on Thursday, Dec. 15. He was ordered to complete five years of supervised probation upon his release.
Wilson was convicted at a jury trial of 11 counts of restrain dog: water/shelter, five counts of possess/train dog for dogfighting and four counts of restrain dog: cause injury.
He was originally charged with 47 counts.
Francis Xavier Young reported that dogs were being held on his family's property near Chaptico without permission, according to a charging document. He said it was "very difficult to get to" the area, which was accessed behind a SMECO gate or another gate near 38285 Chaptico Road.
Police responded to the site on Feb. 20, 2021. Deputy Ben Luffey wrote that conditions in the wooded camp were "abhorrent."
Ten pit bulls were found along with one Rottweiler. One dog had a torn ear and one was missing an upper lip.
Deputies found a bloody carpet, stagnant but limited water, a bloody "break stick" used to separate dogs, artificial turf and 36 capsules of suspected dewormer, along with some plastic igloos and plastic barrels used for shelter.
Assistant State's Attorney Laura Caspar said three dogs had to be euthanized, including two that were pregnant.
A warrant was issued for Wilson on Feb. 15, 2021, and he was arrested on March 13, 2021. He posted a $1,000 bond on March 15, 2021.
Sheila Marie Young and Carolyn Denise Young told police that Wilson was a distant family member. He had a prior animal cruelty case in 2011, they said.
Caspar related that family said they forced Wilson to remove a similar camp 10 years ago. Caspar said Wilson, under oath, named his kennel partner, Douglas MacClain, who once was charged in Baltimore with dogfighting.
