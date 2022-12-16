Wilson

Damien Terrell Wilson

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A 50-year-old Virginia man was given 1½ active years in jail after he was convicted of 20 dogfighting-related misdemeanors.

Damien Terrell Wilson, who was listed with addresses in Locust Grove and Woodbridge, Va., got a total sentence of 13½ years. 


Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews