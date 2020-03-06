A state of emergency was declared in Maryland Thursday night after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced three positive cases of novel coronavirus in the state.
“With this declaration, I am officially authorizing and directing the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to ramp up coordination among all state and local agencies and enable them to fast-track coordination with our state and local health departments and emergency management teams,” Hogan said in a press release.
The virus, or COVID-19, first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, and has been spreading around the world ever since. There are more than 100 cases in the United States with at least 10 deaths, according to national and international health agencies.
The three patients who are infected are Montgomery County residents where they are now quarantined, according to the state health department. They contracted the virus while traveling overseas and are reportedly in good condition. Hogan said at a press conference last night that two of the patients are a couple in their 70s and the other is in his or her 50s.
Hogan's office listed how the state will respond. Maryland's health department is working with the education department to provide guidance to local school systems.
"Right now we don't have plans to do anything," Samantha Foley of Maryland's education department told The Enterprise Friday morning, adding that could change soon. She said they are taking the health department's lead and preparing to enter a meeting with the health department that same afternoon.
Superintendent Scott Smith sent a letter to St. Mary's public school parents on Tuesday saying the school system and county health department is working closely to local state and federal agencies to monitor the situation.
“Our community here in St. Mary’s County should stay informed, continue infection prevention strategies such as hand-washing and staying home when sick, and pay attention to travel guidance for areas where there is localized, sustained transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19,” Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer said in a press release. “We have been working with state and local partners to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation, to share important information, and to prepare for local response efforts.”
No vaccine is available for COVID-19 but preventative measures like washing hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, avoid touching eyes, mouth and nose, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and disinfecting frequently are recommended by the county health department.
The CDC do not recommend using face masks for the general public, but only for healthcare providers, emergency medical services and those who are show symptoms of the illness or helping those who may have it.
Common symptoms of the virus are similar to respiratory illnesses like the common cold which could include coughing, fever or shortness of breath.
The county health department said if showing symptoms, call a healthcare provider and to not visit the provider without first calling. For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.