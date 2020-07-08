Visit St. Mary's to receive help from county department

The St. Mary’s County commissioners approved an agreement with Visit St. Mary’s Maryland and St. Mary’s County for interim tourism assistance at Tuesday’s regular business meeting.
Visit St. Mary’s is a nonprofit entity created in 2018 to carry out tourism duties on behalf of the county.
Chris Kaselemis, director of the county’s department of economic development, told commissioners at the meeting that after the group and its executive director ended their relationship on June 10, the Visit St. Mary’s board began a search to fill the position. Until a new director is hired, the department of economic development will provide assistance to ensure that tourism functions continue to be carried out at a level that keeps the tourism effort in the county strong, he said. The service to be provided will consist of a variety of functions, including assistance with bill paying, marketing and promotion, and coordination with other tourism organizations, according to Kaselemis.
To cover the cost of county staff time during this interim period, Visit St. Mary’s will pay the county for the estimated staff time. The department of economic development will provide approximately five hours per week in assistance. Visit St. Mary’s is colocated in the Potomac Building with the department and while Visit St. Mary’s has only one staff member at this time, department personnel are familiar with the work of the nonprofit. Kaselemis also sits on the Visit St. Mary’s board of directors.
The memorandum of understanding presented to commissioners by the department states the nonprofit will pay the county $50 per hour, or $250 per week, for these services. Visit St. Mary’s is estimating the hiring process will take around 90 days.
“It’s a tough year for tourism,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said, with Kaselemis responding, “yes it is.”
