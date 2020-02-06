As two donated buildings designed to be overnight homeless shelters near completion, The Mission is attempting to raise funds to purchase its “day room,” which has stood on Great Mills Road for eight years.
Three round buildings located on Great Mills Road just south of the organization’s day room building were donated to The Mission by the Kessler family less than a year ago, in memory of the late Stephen Kessler, who died in 2016.
Stephen Kessler was a Great Mills High School graduate who was a board member at Hollywood Church of the Nazarene, and owned Kessler Body and Equipment. His wife, Renee Kessler, assisted in donating the homes to The Mission and moved south with her son, Kyle, who joined the Air Force.
Two of the buildings will be used to house homeless residents, who will arrive each day at 5 p.m. and leave by 7 a.m. the next day, according to Richard Myers, the nonprofit organization’s director.
The planned time frame, Myers said, will be put in place so the property isn’t active during school hours at the neighboring Chesapeake Public Charter School.
The Kessler Care Center buildings will also offer vocational training to their residents, and house classrooms so the residents can “become independent, living on their own and supporting themselves.”
The third building will be used to house counseling offices, laundry and the property manager, according to the nonprofit agency’s newsletter.
The buildings are estimated to be complete by this June, as work on the exteriors progresses.
“They’re actually in good shape, but we’re just cleaning up,” Myers said, adding that Lowe’s has been working on the buildings’ exteriors.
The Mission has been struggling, however, trying to keep its main day room property on Great Mills Road, where the charity provides shelter and showers to the county’s homeless during the day, and distributes free meals on holidays.
That leased property recently fell out of its contract, and its owner is attempting to sell the property, according to Myers, who said the nonprofit entity is attempting to raise $200,000 for a down payment on the property and has established an online fundraising account.
“We’re basically going to try and raise enough for a down payment” before the lease expires, Myers said, later adding “Hopefully the owners won’t make us leave if they see we’re trying to raise money for a down payment.”
A meeting will be held at The Mission today, Friday, Feb. 7, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to determine how to purchase the property and raise money for the down payment.
