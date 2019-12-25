The soup kitchen was cluttered with boxes, people and tons of food. As Christmas music blared, jars of peanut butter, bottles of syrup and jugs of juice were filling up dozens of cardboard crates.
St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, with just a few volunteers, was putting together groceries on Dec. 19 to feed 30 families with kids who attend three Title I schools: Lexington Park, George Washington Carver and Park Hall elementary schools. The food is expected to last the two weeks schools are on holiday break.
Feeding families wasn’t new to this group, it’s something they do every day. They also feed the Title I families — a designation based on the amount of low-income students at a particular school — during the 10 weeks of summer break. But the Holiday Feed the Family was a first for the group and they had to adapt to packing in a smaller space at their location off Langley Road in Great Mills instead of using the school facilities they’re used to.
After the boxes were packed, deputies from the sheriff’s office rolled up to the soup kitchen with trailers attached to their vehicles and dropped the food at the schools to be given to the families. The anonymous 30 families, some with as many as 11 people, will receive an assortment of foods, from oatmeal to gingerbread houses.
“Each family gets a turkey,” Kristine Millen, the executive director of St. Mary’s Caring, told the group of volunteers.
Volunteer Chuck Dohrman wasn’t planning on filling boxes. The plan was to deliver the gingerbread houses he and his company, Primary Residential Mortgage Inc., donated. They also recently bought, wrapped and delivered presents for a single mom who has seven children. The gift of giving continued when Dohrman saw the volunteers at the kitchen.
“It looks like they need help,” he recalled thinking.
Mary Roma of California said she’s been volunteering with St. Mary’s Caring for about three years because she enjoys helping others out.
“I have so much, we all have so much. It’s so nice to be able to share a little bit,” she said.
The food was donated by various entities, and Millen said she even brought items from the food pantry to add to the collection. The executive director said the group started 10 years ago feeding the families of Lexington Park Elementary School. They added Carver Elementary to their list and later Park Hall. The goal is to eventually feed all five Title I schools in St. Mary’s County.
Millen said the group serves breakfast with no questions asked, but they want to also reach out to others.
“Outreach is part of what we do because not all families can access the soup kitchen,” she said.
She added that it “gives me goosebumps to think about” the 153 people they are feeding, which includes 107 children who would not have much access to food otherwise.
“It’s a true Christmas story,” she said. “If we work together, we can end hunger.”
Millen said she’s looking to feed students during spring break, find a bigger soup kitchen facility and grow participation in the new Family Buddy program. People can pay $70 a week to feed a family of four. “It’s really conservative,” she said.
To participate in the Family Buddy program, visit www.stmaryscaring.org, call 301-863-5700 or email stmcaring@gmail.com.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews