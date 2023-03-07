Voorhaar

Donna Voorhaar, who has volunteered for the past 37 years at the Ridge and Lexington Park rescue squads, will receive the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women's Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement Award on March 18.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID

Donna Voorhaar has been volunteering for decades and her selfless giving of her time has been noticed by the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women, which selected her as its 2023 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Voorhaar will be recognized at the commission’s annual women’s history event — the theme of which is Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Story — on March 18 at the Bay District firehouse.


