A Waldorf man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving hit a car in Lexington Park Wednesday night.
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 9:37 p.m. on Nov. 10 to the motor vehicle collision in the area of Great Mills Road and South Essex Drive. Deputies arrived on scene and located the operator of the motorcycle in the street with serious injuries, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Members of the sheriff’s office’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.
Preliminary investigation determined that a 2020 Toyota Corolla, operated by Zaynah Mohammed, 21, of Patuxent River, was pulling out of the Checkers parking lot onto Great Mills Road.
Vernon Dale McLaughlin, 32, of Waldorf was operating a 2005 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle eastbound on Great Mills Road and, according to the sheriff’s office, McLaughlin struck the Corolla as it was making a left turn. McLaughlin was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown where he was later pronounced deceased.
At this time, speed appears to be a factor in the collision, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78004, or by email at christopher.beyer@stmarysmd.com.