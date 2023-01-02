St. Mary's Beacon

The masthead of the St. Mary's Beacon is seen in the Library of Congress' Chronicling America collection of historic newspapers. 

 Sceenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

An editorial written in defense of pro-Confederate women in St. Mary's County resulted in the shutdown of a Leonardtown newspaper during the Civil War a century and a half ago.

The Beacon's co-editor, James S. Downs, penned the editorial "The War upon Women" in the St. Mary's Beacon on April 2, 1863, according to the Library of Congress. 


