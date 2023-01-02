An editorial written in defense of pro-Confederate women in St. Mary's County resulted in the shutdown of a Leonardtown newspaper during the Civil War a century and a half ago.
The Beacon's co-editor, James S. Downs, penned the editorial "The War upon Women" in the St. Mary's Beacon on April 2, 1863, according to the Library of Congress.
The Beacon‘s pro-Southern stance during the Civil War, specifically the aforementioned editorial, led to Downs' arrest and imprisonment, according to the Library of Congress website.
To criticize the treatment of Confederate sympathizers was considered treasonable, and the Beacon was closed by federal order on April 30, 1863. A replacement newspaper, the St. Mary’s Gazette, filled the void from Oct. 1, 1863, to Aug. 29, 1867, reporting on the frequent arrests of local citizens for acts of disloyalty.
A copy of the Beacon's editorial was provided to Southern Maryland News by Peter LaPorte, executive director of the St. Mary's County Historical Society.
The editorial noted that Union Gen. Robert C. Schenck of Baltimore ordered that women found guilty of disloyal practices be sent beyond federal or Union lines.
Downs noted that four women were sentenced and expatriated for expressing an opinion, which he called "extreme measures."
The women were "driven from their homes and families by the unrelenting hand of a fanatic and a ruffian," Downs wrote. He implied that the women ended up in Richmond, Va.
"Their wrongs will become identified with the great cause in which her sons are battling," he said.
Downs then castigated President Abraham Lincoln: "Is Mr. Lincoln a man? And has he a wife and children? And yet will sanction this conduct from Gen. Schenck? If so, he does not deserve to be a ruler over freemen, nor is he entitled to either obedience or respect from any christianized or civilized people."
The editorial also cited two women of the French Revolution whom he called patriots — Charlotte Cordray and Marie-Jeanne Phlippon "Madame" Roland.
Cordray's story is also linked to a newspaper. She took a knife from under her dress and stabbed in the heart and killed French Revolutionary and newspaper journalist Jean-Paul Marat while he was taking a bath on July 13, 1793.
According to brittanica.com, Corday solicited an interview with Marat because of the influence of his newspaper over the masses, and she was finally admitted to his presence while he was in his bath. She named dissidents in Normandy; Marat noted them and assured her that they would be guillotined before she stabbed him.
Cordray and Roland, both guillotined, were from the Girondist faction. They campaigned for the end of the French monarchy but then found themselves at odds with the increasing violence and extremist nature of the radicals, according to "History of Madame Roland," by John S.C. Abbott.
According to the Library of Congress, Downs returned from prison and took over the Gazette at the end of the war, which resumed the name St. Mary’s Beacon in September 1867.
The Beacon was eventually bought by The Enterprise newspaper, which is now part of Southern Maryland News.
Chuck Holden, a history professor at St. Mary's College of Maryland since 1999, said the white population in St. Mary's County during the Civil War was "overwhelmingly in support of the Confederacy."