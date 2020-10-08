While St. Mary’s is practically surrounded by water, the county commissioners agreed on Tuesday to move forward with several waterway improvement fund grants at their meeting.
The department of public works and transportation requested approval from commissioners to submit an online grant application to the Waterway Improvement Fund for $800,000 regarding the St. Patrick Creek maintenance dredge project.
According to meeting documents, St. Patrick Creek has a history of shoaling within the Federal Navigation Channel over the past decade. The channel was last dredged in 1987 and has a current depth of two feet. The channel is mandated to be 60 feet wide but has shrunk to approximately 25 feet wide.
The grant is for 100% with no share required by the county and will cover the anticipated cost to hydraulically dredge a channel 1,500 linear feet by 60 feet wide by 7 feet deep with a 0.5 foot over-dredge. This will also cover any engineering/design costs and possible land costs for beach replenishment of the dredged material.
John Deatrick, director of the department of public works and transportation for the county, said at the meeting he found out a few months ago there would be money available from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to do this dredging.
“There is considerable commercial and recreational watercraft and businesses located on this creek,” he said. “It’s narrowing and shoaling in so dredging that out is absolutely critical,” especially for the “355 boats that are moored in this area.”
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) pointed out this is only a temporary solution, with Deatrick confirming they need to find something more permanent. Earlier in the meeting, commissioners approved a Waterway Improvement Fund grant for the department of recreation and parks.
The county applies annually to the Waterway Improvement Fund countywide maintenance grant to assist with repairs to various county boat ramps and wharves as needed, and this year recreation and parks has been awarded $5,000.
Arthur Shepherd, director of the department, said “the waterway improvement fund allows for some minor projects, here recently at Fox Harbor, Abel’s Wharf and Wicomico, to utilize the fund to make minor repairs and keep things moving along.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked “what can be done for $5,000?”
The director said they can replace boards on a pier, for example, which they’ve been doing recently, before commissioners approved the request.
During commissioner time, Colvin brought up he was approached by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) the day before, asking commissioners to approve a Waterway Improvement Fund grant application in the amount of $50,000 for the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a fire and rescue boat. Ridge would be responsible for $250,000 of the cost of the boat.
“The grant requires commissioner approval but does not require any county funds,” he said.
Although the request was last minute, commissioners approved that request, too.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews