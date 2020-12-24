St. Mary’s commissioners approved a request from the department of emergency services at their meeting last week, to purchase a weather station monitoring device in Leonardtown following several storms that caused severe flooding in the area.
During 2020, St. Mary’s County was exposed to multiple weather events that caused repeated flooding, resulting in damage to communities. One area that has been hit especially hard was in Leonardtown around McIntosh Run. Working to alleviate these repeated flooding events, the department of emergency services has had discussion with the U.S. Geological Survey organization.
One topic that was discussed as an option, Stephen Walker, director of the department of emergency services, told commissioners last week, is a weather station monitoring device being installed. He said this device specifically would provide the ability to make informed decisions to safeguard lives and protect property, forecast flooding with potential flooding levels, provide relevant flood warnings to the community, provide data and alerts available on USGS website for citizens and provide historical data available on the USGS website.
Walker said equipment installation would total $5,900 with a recurring annual cost of $11,919, “which is something we will absorb into our budget.” He mentioned there has been some discussion with Leonardtown regarding sharing some of the costs but they have not received an answer on that. The question was also posed to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources regarding cost share, he said, with no response yet.
He told commissioners the total cost initially would be $17,819 and the first bill would come on Sept. 1, 2021.
“We can fund it now or we can budget for it but I’m requesting you approve this incredibly important piece of equipment for us as we are dealing with storms repeatedly,” Walker said.
“Is this similar to what we use for St. Mary’s Lake?” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked.
The director replied, “it is, but I think it’s quite a bit more extensive … that one is very specifically flood but this one is a weather station.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) inquired about why the recurring cost is so expensive.
“The recurring cost is for the complete operation,” Gerald Gardiner, emergency manager, said. “Every day [USGS] electronically remotes in and makes sure everything is operational, they calibrate it at least quarterly and any and all repairs are paid for by them. There’s no additional cost for maintenance.”
“So in essence we’re funding USGS to have a new site for tracking?” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked, with Walker confirming.
Hewitt asked the department how they would notify the public of weather concerns picked up by the monitoring device.
“We’ll do a public outreach campaign to have citizens sign up for that. … We can send out code reds and [citizens] can have their own alerts set up,” Gardiner said.
Hewitt moved to approve the $17,819 from the commissioners reserve to be used to purchase the weather monitoring device before Commissioner President Randy Guy (R), asked, “How many of these monitoring stations do we have in other parts of the county?”
Gardiner replied there are currently two, one on Indian Bridge Road in California and one in Clements.
The commissioner president asked who pays for those, with Gardiner claiming he cannot answer who pays for them but mentioned a lot of different departments and agencies throughout the state are involved.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews