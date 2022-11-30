Although there were some business items to attend to, the Nov. 30 meeting of the St. Mary's school board focused on saying goodbye to board member Rita Weaver.
Weaver, who is ending her second four-year term on the board after losing in the Republican primary for county commissioner president earlier this year, addressed the board from the podium near the beginning of the Wednesday morning meeting.
"We've been through a lot these past eight years," she said. Weaver noted there was some mourning along with discussions over heated topics during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I know it wasn't always popular, but we tried our best," she said of decisions regarding school closures and mask mandates during the ongoing pandemic.
Among the things she remembered specifically were an issue several years ago with lady bugs at Chopticon High School (a senior prank) and the opening of Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School in Leonardtown.
Weaver encouraged board member-elect Dorothy Andrews to "come with an open mind, do research before meetings, be patient and compromise when needed." Weaver told Andrews, "You have a great board to work with."
Andrews will be sworn-in on Dec. 5, prior to the school board's next meeting on Dec. 14.
Near the end of the meeting, board members took time to reflect on Weaver.
Leonardtown High School senior and student board member Manasa Iswara said she's only worked with Weaver for a few months, but noted that she's seen Weaver at quite a few community events, which she called "the embodiment of what a board member should be. ... I admire you."
Board member Jim Davis said he would miss Weaver.
"He's going to miss our cat talks," Weaver said. Davis noted that they each have six cats.
"No wonder I sneeze when I'm up here," board chair Karin Bailey joked.
"It's been wonderful having another nurse up here," board member Cathy Allen said. "It's been a wonderful adventure."
"It's been a roller coaster of eight years," Superintendent Scott Smith said. "It's really been a joy working with you," he said, adding that Weaver has a great sense of humor.
Weaver was on the board that appointed Smith as superintendent in 2015.
Bailey, who was recently re-elected without opposition, noted that she and Weaver came on the board together eight years ago.
"You came in here blazing. You were an advocate for special education students, a sounding board for parents who under the prior administration didn't feel that they had a voice. You made a difference," Bailey said.
Business items OK'd
As part of the consent agenda, the board approved an increase in a contingency contract for furniture with Douron Inc. as part of a limited renovation at Mechanicsville Elementary School. The contract moves from $30,000 to $103,369.
The board also approved a bid of $221,650 for six bladder tanks at Margaret Brent Middle School, a bid of $56,106 for an emergency propane generator at Piney Point Elementary School and a bid totaling $113,864 to resurface tennis courts at Chopticon and Great Mills high schools in June and July next year. Staff noted that Leonardtown High's courts were resurfaced in 2020 because of some issues due to them being built over a drain field.
During superintendent's remarks, Smith announced that Evelyn Sweeney is the new equity assurance coordinator with the Educational Equity Citizens Advisory Council.
Smith also noted that Leonardtown High student Elena Blodnikar was the 4A girls cross country state champion.