A requirement to live in St. Mary's County for five years hasn't been met by Natalie Weech (D), a candidate for commissioner president, but she said she will keep campaigning for the post.
In a Sept. 27 Facebook post, Weech said she recently found out about the five-year residency requirement, which is necessary to be a St. Mary's commissioner according to county code.
Weech is challenging incumbent Randy Guy (R). Ronald E. Verbos is running a write-in campaign in the Nov. 8 general election.
Weech said her name is on the ballot, which was already certified. If she wins and someone challenges her candidacy, she could be required to resign. Weech said she plans to continue campaigning and hopes that, if she wins, no challenge would be made.
On Monday, county elections director Wendy Adkins said the county doesn't initially verify one's residency status and noted that it is complaint-driven. She said she was waiting to hear back from the state board of elections for direction on how to deal with the situation.
The Maryland State Board of Elections on Tuesday afternoon issued the following statement: "The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections has notified the State Administrator of Elections that Natalie Weech, currently running for president of the St. Mary’s County commissioners, is not qualified to serve in that office. The time to replace Ms. Weech on the ballot has passed ... [and her] name must therefore remain on the ballot."
The statement continued, saying that if "Weech receives the most votes in the election, the office of president of St. Mary’s County commissioners will be considered vacant. Once vacant, the office ... will be filled by a governor’s appointee."
The local ballots were certified on Sept. 6, Adkins said. She noted that they were mailed to absentee voters on Saturday, Oct. 1. Registered voters in St. Mary's who requested to vote by mail should receive their ballot this week, she said.
As part of the St. Mary's school board's consent agenda at last week's meeting, Weech was hired as an English teacher at Great Mills High School.