 Photo by Natalie Weech

A requirement to live in St. Mary's County for five years hasn't been met by Natalie Weech (D), a candidate for commissioner president, but she said she will keep campaigning for the post.

In a Sept. 27 Facebook post, Weech said she recently found out about the five-year residency requirement, which is necessary to be a St. Mary's commissioner according to county code.

