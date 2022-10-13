Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said he’s a “conservative-type of guy” and independent write-in challenger Ronald E. Verbos described himself as “that middle-of-the-road guy.”

The men were participating in a candidate forum on Oct. 12 at the Lexington Park Library. Not attending was Democratic candidate Natalie Weech. A League of Women Voters representative said Weech declined to participate after the state board of elections announced that the position would be declared vacant and filled by an appointee of Gov. Larry Hogan (R) if Weech won. Weech has not met a county five-year residency requirement.

