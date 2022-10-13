Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said he’s a “conservative-type of guy” and independent write-in challenger Ronald E. Verbos described himself as “that middle-of-the-road guy.”
The men were participating in a candidate forum on Oct. 12 at the Lexington Park Library. Not attending was Democratic candidate Natalie Weech. A League of Women Voters representative said Weech declined to participate after the state board of elections announced that the position would be declared vacant and filled by an appointee of Gov. Larry Hogan (R) if Weech won. Weech has not met a county five-year residency requirement.
Guy served in the Air Force and Verbos in the Navy, they said. Guy is a retired businessman, and Verbos is the business manager at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in Calvert County.
Verbos said there are almost 21,000 unaffiliated registered voters in St. Mary’s County. Referring to the left and right wings of both political parties, Verbos said, “You’re either a fascist or a socialist.”
Guy was asked about wielding an oversized hammer in a December meeting and referring to YMCA supporters as a mob and needing “professional behavior” at a meeting last November about supporting a YMCA in Great Mills. Commissioner John O’Connor (R) was the one who referred to “mob rule” at the meeting.
Guy said the wooden hammer was Amish-made, which he jokingly called an “attitude adjuster” at the December meeting, and noted he ultimately voted to financially support the YMCA to the tune of $16 million. “People in that room was a little rambunctious,” he said. He later added, “If I discredited somebody, I apologize to you.”
He was also asked why he didn’t remove Richard Johnson, the chair of the county’s redistricting board, following an argument he had with county attorney David Weiskopf about rules on Nov. 30 last year in which Weiskopf yelled at Johnson.
“He got a little unruly,” Guy said of Johnson, his appointee to the five-person board. “He was put in place because of his analytical ability. In the end ... he did a good job.”
The candidates were asked if they support subsidies for low-income housing.
Verbos said he’s against government-funded housing.
Guy said he’d look at planning and zoning policies and infrastructure to make sure the county can support it. “We don’t build housing, but we do give tax incentives to various groups,” he said, adding that he’s going to a symposium on Oct. 19 about planning and zoning policy.
Guy was asked why he voted against an independent review of the process the county used to approve a 50,000-square-foot medical marijuana grow house in Abell.
“We knew what was done,” Guy said. “We depend on our staff to do the right thing. Unfortunately, things went in the wrong direction. I apologize, but I knew nothing about it until the building was being delivered.”
Guy said he met with state officials and was told they could not touch the medical marijuana facility. “We didn’t know about it at first,” he said, referring to the board of commissioners.
Both men said they support more tax relief for seniors, with Guy noting he’s the only one among the 24 localities’ representatives that make up the Maryland Association of Counties that favors exempting all retirees’ income from the state income tax.
The candidates were asked if they support diversity on the board of commissioners and if they could work with someone who doesn’t look like them.
“Well, they wouldn’t be very handsome would they?” Guy said, which resulted in numerous laughs. “It takes three votes [to get things passed]. I don’t care what you look like,” he added.
Verbos said he supports diversity, but the people decide in elections. “You don’t put somebody on there to be diverse,” he said.
Verbos was asked if he supports the YMCA in Great Mills. “Yes,” he said, but added that he has issues with $16 million in county funding being used for it. In addition, he’s “very worried about the gang influence and the area being used for other things.”
Verbos said Guy has experience, but Verbos would provide “a new set of eyes.”
“I could’ve gotten a few people to fund my campaign. I didn’t do that,” he said. Verbos earlier told the Southern Maryland News that he tried but wasn’t able to get 775 signatures in a little over a month to get on the ballot after he filed on June 28, so he decided to file as a write-in candidate on Aug. 4.
The candidates were asked if county health officer, Dr. Meena Brewster, and Hogan went too far with COVID-19 restrictions. Brewster only made recommendations to the commissioners.
“I don’t know how you can ignore a law that the governor put down,” Guy said, referring to Hogan’s executive orders during the pandemic. “But we didn’t push further restrictions” beyond that in St. Mary’s like some counties and cities did.
Verbos said Hogan went too far, but he agreed with Guy that you can’t ignore a state law. “A lot of people were hurt unnecessarily,” he said.
Verbos said he was surprised no one in the small crowd asked about crime, which he said was the No. 1 issue he’s heard in talking with residents.
With Weech no longer campaigning, Verbos asked Democrats to consider him. He noted that there will be a new sheriff and new state’s attorney, Steve Hall and Jaymi Sterling respectively, and there needs to be a new commissioner president.
“It’s not an easy job at times, but I take it seriously and make sure it’s done right,” Guy said, noting he’s been in the position for eight years.
He noted the new Garvey Senior Activity Center and library in Leonardtown, a new animal shelter and adoption center in California, an expansion of the regional airport in California and further funding of public education as examples of accomplishments.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews