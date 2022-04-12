Some of the successes and challenges for St. Mary's public schools were the focus of a speech by Superintendent Scott Smith at a "state of the schools" luncheon on April 7.
The annual event has been hosted by the local chamber of commerce since 2009, according to chamber president Christine Bergmark.
"We're pretty much back to normal, the new normal," Smith told a crowd at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown. He noted that a mask mandate was lifted Feb. 28 in St. Mary's following moves by the state board of education and a legislative committee.
The average daily attendance this school year is 91.7%, he said, noting that's down slightly from the historic average of 94%.
In addition, the four-year graduation rate of about 92% is down 2%, he said.
Over 1,000 high school students are dual-enrolled in classes at the College of Southern Maryland, he said.
Due to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future law, national board certified teachers will each get $10,000 additional as of July 1, 2022. The school system currently has 34 such teachers, he said.
Smith noted the current negotiated agreement between the school system and staff already includes $3,000 for national board-certified teachers. The $10,000 would be on top of that.
The starting teacher salary in St. Mary's must be $60,000 by July 1, 2024, according to the new state guidelines. For next fall, it will be at $49,700 in St. Mary's, he said.
Despite those increases, the system is currently looking for 41.5 instructional staff and 37 special education staff, he said. All told, the system has 130 vacancies. A virtual career fair is set for April 20 from noon to 8 p.m.
Smith noted that the average number of years that teachers have worked at St. Mary's public schools is 13.2 years, which is down from 16, he said.
During COVID-19, the system added more than 20,000 electronic devices for students, which brought the ratio from three students for one laptop to one-to-one.
As part of that, the system's 18,000-plus students moved to the Schoology electronic platform, which Smith called a "one-stop shop."
Over 300 students are currently enrolled in the system's virtual academy, which opened for this school year.
Smith also encouraged the public to watch some "top-notch" plays at area high and middle schools.
Next school year, the first day of school for students is Aug. 24 and the last day will be June 15, 2023, Smith said, noting it's a bit earlier than usual.