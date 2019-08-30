On Tuesday, Sept. 3, St. Mary’s public school students’ summer break will come to an end and the 2019-2020 school year will begin.
But before the parents send the kids out of the house and onto the bus, there are a few things to know beforehand.
Vaccinations
Students must have the required vaccines as they start the school year. They can protect children from 14 serious diseases before they turn 2 years old. The St. Mary’s health department recommend children from birth to age six be vaccinated for hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis), haemophilus influenza type B, pneumococcal disease, inactivated polio vaccine, influenza, MMR and chickenpox.
For school-age children, preteens and teens, the health department suggests an annual flu vaccine, HPV, meningococcal conjugate for meningitis, Tdap for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis and serogroup B meningococcal.
For more information, visit www.smcps.org/ss/student-registration.
Transportation
Bus stops and routes can be found on the school system’s bus stop and school locator site where students or parents can plug in the grade, house number, street name and zip code.
“If your address search does not show a bus number or the pickup and dropoff locations are different — please contact the department of transportation at 301-475-4256, option 2, to confirm the location of your stop,” the website states.
For more information on the bus stop and school locator, visit http://elocator.smcps.org/elinkrp/search.aspx or www.smcps.org/dss/transportation/bus-stop-school-locator.
New classes
The public high schools are teaching a few new courses this school year. Students can take courses like Guitar I and Guitar II, painting, Team Sports II, sports psychology, Spanish for Heritage Learners, Italian, food and safety, and freshman seminar.
The boys and girls chorus courses received a new name, tenor/bass choir and treble choir. The singing groups will be separated by voice instead of gender.
For more information on this school year’s classes, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1TayqNsfGkFSpgQz2wLdrqH0YYFUJliZyDzTk9nTBAYU/edit.
School meals
The school system offers breakfast and lunch to students. Breakfast items include foods like yogurt, pancakes, sausage, muffins and fruit. Some of the lunch options include pizza, popcorn chicken, veggies, nuggets, burgers and salads.
Breakfast costs $1.45 for elementary schools and $1.55 for secondary schools Lunch at an elementary school costs $2.75 and $2.95 for secondary schools. Those who qualify for reduced meals will pay $.20 for breakfast and $.30 for lunch.
A lunch menu site, https://smcps.nutrislice.com/menu, gives the breakfast and lunch menu for each day and for each school. Parents can add money to their children’s meal accounts here, www.myschoolbucks.com/ver2/login/getmain?requestAction=home. And more information on free and reduced meals can be found at www.myschoolapps.com/Application.
For more back-to-school information, visit www.smcps.org/strategic-planning/back-to-school.
KRISTEN GRIFFITH