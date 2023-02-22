White Plains-based Copper Compass Craft Distilling Company April Toyer, left, and Herbert Banks man their booth at the Spirits of Southern Maryland event Feb. 18 at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park.
Schmidt Spirits Master Distiller Brian Roan, right, speaks with customer Dexter Stocking of Lusby at the Spirits of Southern Maryland event Feb. 18 at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Emily Sun, left, and Josh King, both of Lexington Park, receive a sample of nonalcoholic CAnE Collective mixers from Aaron Joseph.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Cyndi Schwalbe of Great Mills, left, discusses spirits with St. Michael's-based Gray Wolf Spirits Co-Owner Meghan Brown.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Maryland Distillers Guild Director of Events Abby Cassarella speaks with potential customers at Saturday's event.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Ron French of Valley Lee, left, and California's Rob Young of Coastline perform Saturday. The band was missing two members.
Having opened just three months ago, Copper Compass Craft Distilling Co. took advantage of a great opportunity to get its spirits in front of customers during the Spirits of Southern Maryland event Feb. 18 at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park.
The event by the Maryland Distillers Guild helped highlight the inventiveness and originality of the Free State's distilleries, including White Plains’ Copper Compass.
“We had been talking about opening a distillery for the last two years and it seemed like a good idea to do,” said Herb Banks, who co-owns the business with his cousin, April Toyer, who has a background in chemistry.
When asked if there was a secret to distilling, Banks said, “If there is we haven’t found it yet. I believe we make some pretty good spirits, but running a business is a full-time job so we’re trying to be more efficient in our process.”
Copper Compass handcrafts two types of rum from two different types of molasses — homemade molasses and Grade A Fancy Black Strap molasses — and took advantage of Saturday’s event to debut its new Lemondrop rum.
Banks, who spent 23 years in the U.S. Navy before retiring last year, said there was good foot traffic and he was able to put his product in front of a lot of Southern Marylanders. He said business was “pretty good.”
Attendees were able to earn about local businesses, sample hand-crafted cocktail mixers, find out how to make one-of-a-kind cocktails and taste distilled spirits.
Participating distilleries and producers included CAnE Collective non-alcoholic mixers, Gray Wolf Spirits, LYON RUM, Meinelschmidt Distillery, Old Line Spirits, Sagamore Spirit, Tenth Ward Distilling Company and Twin Valley Distillers.
“Business was great,” said Schmidt Spirits master distiller Brian J. Roan, who added the company will celebrate its third anniversary on Feb. 25. “We had a lot of people stop by and sample and ask some really interesting questions, and we sold a lot of bottles, so it was really fantastic.”
The Beltsville company distills gin and whiskey, and its best-seller is its Cobalt Rye Whiskey, which is a more than 2-year-old rye whiskey finished in a used Caribbean rum barrel for one week to give it a hint of rum.
“It’s great to take something that you enjoy and be able to turn that enthusiasm and passion into a career,” Roan said.
When asked what he would like people to know about distilling, Roan paused.
“People know [brands like] Jack Daniels and Jim Beam and Captain Morgan but they probably don’t know that if they did a quick [web] search they’d find a local guy like me making excellent stuff within a half hour of their house,” he said.
There were two tasting sessions — from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. — and guests could also upgrade to a VIP pass, which allowed them to enter sessions earlier.
Despite missing two members, local band Coastline performed.
“Maintaining a distillery is a full-time job,” Banks said, “but life is beautiful. I wouldn’t trade my life for the world.”