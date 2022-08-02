It looks as if incumbent Michael R. White (R) won the third judge seat for the St. Mary's County orphans' court.
After the third batch of votes was counted following the July 19 primary, White led challenger Ellynne Brice Davis by 75 votes.
White finished with 20.78% while Brice Davis had 20.43%. The other two incumbents, Bill Mattingly and Allie Babcock, won comfortably with 33.7% and 25.1%, respectively.
Brice Davis had 35 more votes from the mail-in and provisional ballots than White. He had 12 more votes than her in early voting and 98 more on Election Day.
In the District 1 school board race, Marsha L. Williams pulled in more mail-in votes than Dorothy Andrews, 2,369 to 1,222, a difference of 1,147, but it wasn't enough to overcome Andrews' early voting and Election Day leads. Andrews had 366 more votes from early voting and 953 more from Election Day than Williams.
Andrews got 41.49% to Williams' 40.46%. Both will advance to the November general election.
Karolyn Bender finished third with 18% and was eliminated.
No other races in St. Mary's County were close.
Congressional races
In U.S. House District 5, incumbent Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) easily dispatched Democrats Mckayla Wilkes and Steve Washington. Hoyer had 71.3% compared to 19.1% for Wilkes and 9.5% for Washington.
Hoyer will face Republican Chris Palombi in November in a rematch from two years ago. Palombi easily defeated six opponents with 67.5%. None of the others broke double digits.
For U.S. Senate, incumbent Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) defeated Michelle L. Smith, 80.5% to 19.5%.
Van Hollen will face Republican Chris Chaffee in November. Chaffee got 20.8%, outdistancing nine others. Lorie R. Friend was second with 14.7% and John Thormann was third with 13.7%.
In 2016, Chaffee, who lives in Calvert County's Barstow, was the Republican runner-up out of 14 primary candidates, finishing second to nominee Kathy Szeliga. She lost to Van Hollen in the general election that year, 60.9% to 35.7%.
In 2018, Chaffee was the Republican runner-up out of 10 primary candidates, finishing second to nominee Tony Campbell. Campbell lost to U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), 64.9% to 30.3%.
