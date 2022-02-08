After a high-speed chase late Monday evening, Jan. 31, St. Mary's County sheriff's deputies arrested a 23-year-old White Plains man in Mechanicsville who had an arrest warrant for felony theft out of Charles County.
A call came in around 10 p.m., and deputies responded to a report of a vehicle theft outside Burger King in California.
A woman said she went into the fast-food restaurant and left her car unlocked. When she came out, her silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra valued at $9,000 was gone.
A short time later, deputies responded to Walmart in California after the report of a store robbery and theft of a 1999 Honda Civic from outside the store. The owner said he left the vehicle valued at $3,000 unlocked when he went into the store.
During a police chase, in which the Honda traveled at speeds up to 96 mph in a 55-mph zone, the driver threw items out of the window, a charging document states.
Stop sticks were deployed and the Civic was disabled at Race-N In in Mechanicsville, but the driver, later identified as Josiah Emmanuel Young, entered another vehicle, a black 2006 Chevy Avalanche. It was occupied, however, and Young allegedly assaulted the man inside.
Police blocked the escape and Young was arrested.
Young is being held without bond.
Further investigation determined that Young drove the Elantra to Walmart, went to the electronics section and requested to view an item, a press release states. According to a charging document, Young jumped over a counter and stole various electronics, including smartwatches, iPads and tablets valued at $3,000. Some items that were tossed from the Honda had damage estimated at $1,000.
Young was charged with 10 felonies, including two counts of robbery, four counts of theft, three counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and one count of carjacking.
He was also charged with six misdemeanors, including assault, stealing a credit card, malicious destruction of property and possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia, as well as 11 traffic crimes.