Thomas Hayden Sr.

Thomas Hayden Sr. 

 File photo

The wife of a former Leonardtown man pleaded "no contest" to third-degree murder on Sept. 6 and was sentenced to six to 20 years in prison for the death of Thomas Hayden Sr.

According to the York Daily Record, Virginia Lynn Hayden, 71, accepted a plea agreement in which she also pleaded no contest to tampering with evidence. She was originally charged with first-degree murder, forgery and conspiracy, among 66 total charges. The no-contest plea does not include an admission of guilt. 

