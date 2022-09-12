The wife of a former Leonardtown man pleaded "no contest" to third-degree murder on Sept. 6 and was sentenced to six to 20 years in prison for the death of Thomas Hayden Sr.
According to the York Daily Record, Virginia Lynn Hayden, 71, accepted a plea agreement in which she also pleaded no contest to tampering with evidence. She was originally charged with first-degree murder, forgery and conspiracy, among 66 total charges. The no-contest plea does not include an admission of guilt.
She will serve seven years of probation upon her release from prison, according to the Pennsylvania daily. She has already served three years and four months in prison and will be eligible for parole after six years, according to Owens Hayden, a brother of Thomas Hayden.
Thomas Hayden went missing in 2011 at age 62, according to lawandcrime.com, which said that he was Virginia Hayden's third husband. She was his second wife.
His daughter, Kimberly Via, reported to York County Police in early 2017 that she hadn't seen or heard from her dad since 2005. That followed part of a scalp, ponytail and blood from a bed sheet being found in a vacuum-sealed bag on the side of a road near Conewago Creek in Dover Township, Pa., in 2012.
The initial DNA test provided no results, but a later test connected the DNA to three brothers, Owens, Spencer and Thomas Hayden, Owens told the Southern Maryland News on Sept. 8. He said there was a bone fragment in the blood.
Virginia Hayden told police that her husband went to Mexico in 2011 to get treatment for Lou Gehrig's Disease, but Owens Hayden said that Thomas did not have that disease. However, another brother of his died from it.
Her daughter, Connie Pender, took a plea agreement for tampering with public records and conspiracy that resulted in two years of probation in relation to her notarizing a deed of sale of a condominium the Hayden couple had owned. It was transferred for $1 to Virginia Hayden in 2013 and sold to another man the next year for $135,000, according to the Washington Post. Pender had lived in York County but later moved to Austin, Texas, Owens Hayden said.
Austin police issued a search warrant for DNA of Virginia Hayden's two grandsons, Michael and Steven Harris, on June 9, according to KXAN NBC-TV of Austin.
According to the search warrant obtained by the TV station, "Virginia informed Michael that if you feed a person to pigs, they eat everything but the hair."
York County police previously tried to get DNA from the Harris brothers but weren't able to reach them, according to a court document cited by KXAN. The warrant states that Virginia Hayden and Michael Harris had conversations about disposal of bodies.
Virginia Hayden, who married Thomas Hayden Sr. in 1998, was charged in 2019. Authorities alleged that she received nearly $117,000 in Social Security benefits intended for her husband that were deposited into a joint account, according to the Washington Post.
Owens Hayden, 72, of Golden Beach, said, "We're not happy" with the sentence because he, his two remaining siblings and other family members wanted to find out where Thomas Hayden's remains are located. But, he added, they didn't want to take a chance on a not guilty verdict at trial since no body was recovered.
Thomas Hayden's other remaining siblings include Sharon Fuller of Loveville and Marilyn Hayden of Chicago. Seven siblings are deceased.