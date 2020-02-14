Willey, prosecutor offer information on domestic violence

Two speakers focused on domestic violence at a community conversation Wednesday night, offering their experiences and advice for those who endure abuse.
“Safe, Never Sorry,” a community conversation focusing on domestic violence and abuse, was hosted on Wednesday night at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown by the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy’s Healthy Relationship Initiative. The SMCFA is “the comprehensive domestic violence and sexual assault program in St. Mary’s,” according to Taylor Spencer-Davis, the deputy director of the center.
At the event, Melissa Willey, whose 16-year-old daughter, Jaelynn Willey, was killed by another student at Great Mills High School in 2018, and is currently involved in a lawsuit against the St. Mary’s school system regarding her daughter’s death, said abuse “doesn’t have to be hitting, or pushing,” but can appear in other forms, such as stalking, harassment or manipulation.
“It could be a boyfriend, girlfriend, gay, lesbian, transgender, any relationship,” she said, adding that those involved in an unhealthy relationship should “say something to somebody.”
Assistant State’s Attorney Gina Fioravanti, who prosecutes domestic violence crimes, said abuse “doesn’t know any boundaries. It affects all communities.”
A person involved in an abusive relationship, Fioravanti told the audience, might avoid their friends, protect their abuser, blame themselves or change their appearance.
“They might start wearing long sleeves, and it’s August,” she said.
Fioravanti recalled problems in the courtroom prosecuting domestic violence crimes, such as a lack of evidence, a failure to report and uncooperative victims, who may choose not to testify as a witness against their abuser.
“Some of it is intimidation, some of it is ‘I still love this person, and I don’t want them to get them in trouble,’” she said, later adding that she “never, ever blame[s] the victim for not leaving” the relationship.
Fioravanti also said the state’s attorney’s office is “hoping to have a unit” which focuses on domestic violence, sexual abuse, child abuse, elder abuse and animal abuse, later saying the forms of abuse “are all connected.”
“If you abuse an animal, you’re five times more likely to abuse a person,” she said.
For more information about the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy, call 301-373-4141 or visit the website smcfa.net.
Twitter: @DanEntNews