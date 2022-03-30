A jury found a Lexington Park man guilty on two of three charges on Tuesday, March 29, after deliberating about 3½ hours.
Clayton Thomas Williams, 37, was convicted of sex abuse of a minor and a third-degree sex offense. He was found not guilty of second-degree rape, according to defense attorney Gabriel Christian of Bowie.
Williams was arrested Dec. 10, 2020, and charged with sex abuse of a then-15-year-old girl and later indicted for sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and a third-degree sex offense, all felonies.
Williams has been living with his parents in Accokeek since Jan. 7, 2021, with electronic monitoring under an order from Circuit Court Judge David Densford.
In a recorded video that Proctor played Tuesday afternoon in which the girl said she never turned around during the incident. “I don’t know ... it was dark,” she said. When asked if Williams laid behind her and touched her, the girl said, “Yeah.” She then said she wasn’t sure who it was.
The girl testified Monday afternoon that she lied over a dozen times when questioned by Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor. The girl said she wasn’t lying when she said her mental health really depleted in middle school. She said the last time she saw Williams before that day was two years prior.
Under questioning from Christian, the girl said Williams was “always the one to defend me.”
Christian asked if she felt unsafe with Williams. “No, I felt safer with him,” she said.
Her attorney, Hammad Matin, handed her a tissue because she was crying.
The girl said she had been drinking and smoking and that Williams was “old school” and believed in spanking. “We were really religious,” she said.
Christian asked the girl if she had alcohol poisoning one week before the alleged incidents occurred, and the girl said yes. “I hit my head on the car door and woke up without my phone and my shoes,” she said crying.
She said Williams warned her about the dangers to her health, including smoking marijuana. She said there were problems between her mom and Williams, and it affected her.
“Those charges aren’t true,” she said, crying. She said she thought “it would get bad” if her mom found out about the alcohol.
The state’s attorney’s office nolle prossed, or dismissed, a misdemeanor violation of a protection order charge against Williams on May 13, 2021, that allegedly had occurred on Jan. 18 that year. Densford declined to revoke conditions of Williams’ release after the sheriff’s office said Williams was in the subdivision near his home checking his mail at a cluster box.
The girl’s mother testified Monday morning that the girl, who is now 16, is a diabetic and can have extreme highs and lows if she doesn’t take her medicine. The mother said the girl has had two seizures and said the girl told her that she has had some hallucinations.
No physical exam of her daughter was performed after the alleged abuse occurred, the mother said.
The mother also said that when a Child Protective Services worker came to her house, the mother was told a warrant would be issued for her for obstruction of justice if she didn’t attend a pretrial meeting. However, she said she never saw a warrant.
The mother said her daughter struggles with marijuana and is being treated by a psychiatrist for it. “Truthfulness is something we are also working on,” the mother said. “She may lie not to get in trouble.”
When she was in middle school, the girl told her friends the mother hit her with a hammer, the mother said, adding it wasn’t true.
“She can say things that are kind of fantastic. She will hold onto a lie pretty tight to prevent getting in trouble” since she was 13 or 14, the mother said.
The mother said she filed for divorce from Williams in January 2021, adding that she’s known him since 2002 when they met in college and said they married in 2009.
Cpl. Trevor Teague said the sheriff’s office interviewed the girl on Dec. 4, 2020, and he watched a subsequent interview by Child Protective Services of the girl. Teague said the girl disclosed sexual abuse.
Police obtained copies of text messages between the girl and Williams, Teague said.
A second interview was done on Aug. 2, 2021, Teague said.
However, on Oct. 8 or 9, Teague said he received a hand-written letter from the girl. In that letter, the girl said, according to Teague, “I do not remember these things happened. I do not believe Tommy to be the one to do it.”
Christian asked if this was a material change, and Teague said yes.
Christian asked if the girl was confused about who abused her? Teague said yes, adding that the girl said it was dark in her bedroom when the abuse occurred.
Teague said he was the lead investigator and no warrant was ever issued for the girl’s mother.
Teague said he didn’t know the girl was on medication for depression until later.
“Did you know she had a propensity to lie?” Christian asked. “No,” Teague replied. “It wouldn’t have changed anything if I knew,” Teague said.
Prior to the girl’s testimony, Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor showed a video of a sheriff deputy’s body camera footage from December 2020 when the girl’s mother said the girl told her that Williams had been touching her inappropriately.
Proctor also played a 911 call from the mother reporting the sexual abuse at a Lexington Park home.
According to the charging document, the victim and a witness both said the defendant confessed to sexual abuse.
In addition, a text message from Williams to the girl said “it has really been burning at his conscience to confess the actions he committed against her,” according to the charging document, which alleged intercourse and unlawful sexual contact.
After court on Monday, Williams said his former employer at Naval Air Station Patuxent River held his job for him for eight months but finally placed him on suspension without pay pending the outcome of his case.
After court on Monday, Christian noted that he filed a motion to suppress “very damaging information” last week that was granted. The evidence was procured by the defense in violation of Williams’ constitutional rights, Christian said. The defense attorney added, “We have issues [in the United States], but we still are the gold standard for the world.”
Tuesday night, Christian said no sentencing date had been set yet.
