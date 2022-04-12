Marsha L. Williams, 46, a Leonardtown attorney, has thrown her hat into the ring as one of three candidates to replace Rita Weaver for the District 1 school board seat.
Weaver is running in the primary as a Republican against Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) and B.J. Hall.
Williams will face Dorothy Andrews and Karolyn Bender in the July 19 primary, with the top two going to the Nov. 8 general election.
Williams, who lives in Great Mills, said she's been an attorney for over 21 years. The Camden, N.J., native moved to Southern Maryland in 2002.
She is married to Corey Williams, who is a software engineer with Northrop Grumman in Hollywood. The couple have a son, Charles, 14, who is a student at Great Mills High School.
Williams, who is running for public office for the first time, noted that she has a background as a child advocate. Her law practice, Williams, McClernan & Stack, specializes in family law.
Williams served as a board member on the Esperanza Middle School Parent Teacher Association for two years, she said.
"If elected, I will work hard for children, teachers and parents. All need to have a voice and say in the quality of education our children receive," she said.
Williams said she sees a specific need to recruit and retain staff at St. Mary's public schools and plans to help with that if elected.
When asked who she admires in government, Williams mentioned Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) and Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) because she said they've put aside their partisan differences for the good of the county.